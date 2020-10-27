Kings County holds steady in red tier

HANFORD — It’s been two weeks since Kings County moved into the red “Substantial” tier 2 in the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” and it looks like the county will stay there for the time being.

During his weekly scheduled COVID-19 update to the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning, Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said he believes the county will be fine if it maintains its current trend.

“I don’t think that we’re in any threat this week or next week of rolling back to the purple [tier],” Hill said.

The county is graded every Tuesday and results are posted on the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” website.

Currently, Hill said the county’s new cases per 100,000 metric still meets the red tier 2 criteria at 4.6% (up slightly over last week), as does the testing positivity in the lowest quartile of the healthy places index at 5.5% (a 1.4% jump from last week).

The metric where the county is really doing well is its overall countywide testing positivity, which currently sits at 2.7%. While this is a slight increase over last week, this metric meets the orange “Moderate” tier 3 criteria.

The county, through increased testing efforts and testing events throughout the area, has been able to test more than the state median, which as a result, decreases the number of new cases per 100,000 metric.

This is especially beneficial because Hill said the number of new cases per 100,000 has recently climbed to 11-14 new cases per day in the county, up from 7-10 new cases per day — something he said was expected as the county began to open up a little more.