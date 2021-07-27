Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting was capped by another public hearing about county redistricting, which repeated the information communicated in the first hearing but was accompanied by diverse public concerns.
The hearing was called after an incorrect email for public comment was distributed for the first meeting. The presentation given at both hearings, also available at redistrictkings.com, covered the definition of neighborhood and communities of interest, the laws behind redistricting and different tools for drawing and submitting maps.
A number of residents spoke during public comment, many of which expressed concern over the accessibility of the public hearing.
Chief among those concerns was the accessibility of Spanish language translation. Speakers from Valley Voices and the Dolores Huerta Foundation spoke on issues like the audibility of the Spanish translation, access to translators in the chamber, and pertinent information for Spanish speakers being given in English during the meeting.
Other speakers were also concerned about meeting accessibility for working residents. All but one public hearing on the issue will happen at 10 a.m., meaning working residents are unlikely to be able to attend.
“I’m here today to ask (the board) to ensure that the changes you put in place will ensure the voting rights of every citizen in the county,” said Hanford resident Ron Bates. “One way to ensure these rights would be to have meetings after the typical work day.”
Other residents were also concerned with how changes in districting would change representation.
The next public hearing will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 31. Residents can submit written comments via redistricting@co.kings.ca.us.
Other Business
All three action items on the Board's regular agenda pertained to fire, policing and incarceration in the county, and were passed unanimously.
Kings County Fire asked the board to approve the purchase of two chest compression systems to serve the City of Corcoran, the cost of which will be covered by a grant from the Corcoran District Hospital board of trustees.
Assistant Fire Chief Josh Cunningham said systems are used to give compressions to an unresponsive patient. Right now compressions are given by a firefighter, who can become tired on the ambulance ride from Corcoran to a hospital in Hanford, degrading the quality and effectiveness, he said.
Cunningham said with three Kings County firefighters serving Corcoran in fire and medical emergencies, an unresponsive patient takes two of them out of town in order to perform compressions and ventilations. With the proposed systems, only one firefighter would need to accompany patients in the ambulance.
Additionally, the Kings County Sheriff’s Department asked the county to approve buying out the lease contract for an airplane, in order to surplus it and sell it at auction.
Sheriff David Robinson said the request came after they purchased another plane earlier in the year and are now looking to alleviate some of the insurance burden on the department.
Finally, the board approved a construction agreement which will allow work to begin on turning an existing jail facility into a juvenile detention center. The project first began in 2014 and will get underway next Tuesday, said Domingo Cruz, administrative analyst for the county.
Now that work can begin, the facility is projected to be completed in October 2022 and occupied by January 2023.
