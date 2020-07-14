Kings County hit with more shut downs

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning and resumed its weekly update on COVID-19 within the county.
Recently, all counties in the state were ordered to cease indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, bars, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, museums and card rooms to help slow the spread of the virus.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a press conference that 19 counties on the state’s watch list, including Kings County, are required to close additional indoor operations including gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.
Newsom also announced that strike teams made up of several state agencies including California Highway Patrol, Alcohol and Beverage Control, Board of Barbering & Cosmetology, and Cal/OSHA, are being created to enforce guidelines. He said the teams would target businesses that don’t follow state health orders.
During the meeting, the board approved a preliminary COVID-19 plan for the Coronavirus Relief Funds that may be allocated to the county by the state. If the county adheres to the state’s requirements, it could potentially receive almost $15.7 million.
While the plan will be discussed further at future meetings, the board unanimously voted to include $5 million of those potential funds for small business assistance.
COVID-19 case update
So far, the county has conducted 21,993 tests, with 218 results pending. Ed Hill, director of Kings County Department of Public Health, said the county has plenty of testing kits but there has been a backlog of tests due to ability shortages at labs. He said the state is working to correct the issues.
As of Tuesday, there have been 1,715 positive COVID-19 cases in Kings County since the outbreak began. There have been 812 recovered cases and 13 deaths, leaving 890 active cases in the county.
These numbers do not include cases at skilled nursing facilities or state-run correctional facilities.
There have been 143 additional cases associated with skilled nursing facilities in the county. Hill said 77 cases have recovered but there have been 22 deaths, leaving 44 active cases.
As for state-operated correctional facilities in the county, there have been a total combined number of 1,166 cases: 985 cases at Avenal State Prison, 172 at Corcoran State Prison and nine at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.
Hill said 883 of the total number of cases have recovered and there have been deaths, leaving 278 active cases among the three facilities.
As of Tuesday, Hill said there were 64 individuals hospitalized at the local hospital with the disease — 34 of them are Kings County residents. Of the total hospitalized, he said six individuals are in the Intensive Care Unit, including three county residents.
In response to the sharp increase in hospitalizations both locally and regionally, the state has opened the Porterville Development Center as alternate care site, Hill said.
Hill said the state has also ordered disaster medical assistance teams to help with increase in hospitalizations. He said Hanford may soon get a team of physicians, nurses and others to help.
“We hope to see that resource very soon, as it will help expand our capacity within our local hospital,” Hill said.
