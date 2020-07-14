Kings County hit with more shut downs

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning and resumed its weekly update on COVID-19 within the county.

Recently, all counties in the state were ordered to cease indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, bars, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, museums and card rooms to help slow the spread of the virus.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a press conference that 19 counties on the state’s watch list, including Kings County, are required to close additional indoor operations including gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.

Newsom also announced that strike teams made up of several state agencies including California Highway Patrol, Alcohol and Beverage Control, Board of Barbering & Cosmetology, and Cal/OSHA, are being created to enforce guidelines. He said the teams would target businesses that don’t follow state health orders.

During the meeting, the board approved a preliminary COVID-19 plan for the Coronavirus Relief Funds that may be allocated to the county by the state. If the county adheres to the state’s requirements, it could potentially receive almost $15.7 million.

While the plan will be discussed further at future meetings, the board unanimously voted to include $5 million of those potential funds for small business assistance.

COVID-19 case update

So far, the county has conducted 21,993 tests, with 218 results pending. Ed Hill, director of Kings County Department of Public Health, said the county has plenty of testing kits but there has been a backlog of tests due to ability shortages at labs. He said the state is working to correct the issues.