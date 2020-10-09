Kings County Hispanic/Latino population more likely to be COVID-19 positive

HANFORD — COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting the Hispanic population of Kings County, according to public health officials.
A press release from Kings County Department of Public Health stated that the Hispanic/Latino population is twice as likely to test positive for the virus.
Health officials said 66% of residents that have contracted COVID-19 identify as Hispanic/Latino, while only making up 55% of the total Kings County population. They said this information is consistent with what is happening throughout the state and the nation.
In Kings County, the high rate of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic/Latino population can be attributed to several factors that are specific to the Central Valley.
Multi-family living arrangements and a migrant seasonal workforce have likely contributed to the disproportionate impact of the disease, officials said. In addition, they said the seasonal nature of farm labor makes it so that individuals must continue working while sick in order to earn enough income to survive.
“A recent analysis of Kings County COVID-19 positive patients demonstrates that Hispanic/Latino residents are two and a half times more likely to work in the food service industry, which includes food processing and packing facilities,” said the press release.
The average age of Hispanic/Latino Kings County residents that test positive for COVID-19 is 36 years old compared to 39 years old for non-Hispanic residents, a statistic officials said is a considerable difference.
Hospitalization rates further demonstrate the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Hispanics/Latinos, which make up about 72% of all hospitalized cases in Kings County, health officials said.
To address this identified issue, the county has partnered with world champion boxer Jose Ramirez for his assistance with sharing COVID-19 safety measures to Hispanic/Latino residents in Kings County.
KCDPH said it is also collaborating with the Kings Community Action Organization to support essential workers residing in Kings County that need financial and other types of support in order to quarantine safely in their own homes. This Kings Cares program will support an entire household where a member has tested positive for COVID-19 to ensure adherence to quarantine orders and limit the spread of the disease.
KCDPH currently provides free mobile COVID-19 testing to Kings County residents. This service continues to be available through partnerships with employers and trusted community agencies seeking to provide a free and reliable testing resource to the community.
“Our goal has been to test as many essential workers and families as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 in these critical infrastructure workplaces and the surrounding community,” officials said.
Residents are encouraged to test frequently, whether symptomatic or not, at one of numerous testing sites throughout the county.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
