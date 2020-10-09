Kings County Hispanic/Latino population more likely to be COVID-19 positive

HANFORD — COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting the Hispanic population of Kings County, according to public health officials.

A press release from Kings County Department of Public Health stated that the Hispanic/Latino population is twice as likely to test positive for the virus.

Health officials said 66% of residents that have contracted COVID-19 identify as Hispanic/Latino, while only making up 55% of the total Kings County population. They said this information is consistent with what is happening throughout the state and the nation.

In Kings County, the high rate of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic/Latino population can be attributed to several factors that are specific to the Central Valley.

Multi-family living arrangements and a migrant seasonal workforce have likely contributed to the disproportionate impact of the disease, officials said. In addition, they said the seasonal nature of farm labor makes it so that individuals must continue working while sick in order to earn enough income to survive.

“A recent analysis of Kings County COVID-19 positive patients demonstrates that Hispanic/Latino residents are two and a half times more likely to work in the food service industry, which includes food processing and packing facilities,” said the press release.

The average age of Hispanic/Latino Kings County residents that test positive for COVID-19 is 36 years old compared to 39 years old for non-Hispanic residents, a statistic officials said is a considerable difference.

Hospitalization rates further demonstrate the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Hispanics/Latinos, which make up about 72% of all hospitalized cases in Kings County, health officials said.