Kings County health officials confirm fifth resident case of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed the fifth case of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Kings County.

Four residents have been quarantined and one resident is being treated in isolation, according to a press release from KCDPH.

The department has determined two of the case origins to be travel related and the other three to be close contact with a diagnosed case. So far there have not been any community transmissions of the virus.

KCDPH said it is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify anybody who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

Due to privacy laws, the department said no specific information regarding any of the five cases can be shared with the public.

Kings County residents are encouraged to continue following the recommendations from the California Department of Public Health, the Centers of Disease Control, and the KCDPH to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kings County and protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses: