Kings County health officials confirm 3 more resident cases of COVID-19

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed three additional residents as being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Kings County to eight.

All eight residents have been quarantined, according to a press release from KCDPH.

The department said it determined two of the case origins to be travel related and five of the case origins to be close contact with a diagnosed case. One case is still under investigation.

So far, KCDPH officials said there have not been any known community transmissions of the virus.

KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify anybody who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the eight cases can be shared with the public.