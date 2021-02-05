Kings County Farm Bureau: What makes a good leader?

Leadership is a constant topic of conversation and consideration, at least amongst those I am closest to. I recently realized that I while I often talk about leadership, I hadn’t considered the essential qualities that leaders possess. After thinking about it for some time, I did what all of us do in 2021: I asked all-knowing Google. Without boring you with the definitions I read and the countless quotes on leadership that I found, I am ready to share more of my thoughts on the topic.
While thinking about those leaders I admire most, I noticed a common trait. They do what they believe is right in the face of adversity, no matter the consequence. Most of the time, that means making the hard decision even when they know ridicule is on the other side of that decision.
Today, it appears that people are unwilling to think about issues from more than one perspective, and too often, we expect our leader to act the way we think we would if we lived in their shoes. We fail and get upset by people's decisions by forgetting that leaders are selected to do a difficult job on behalf of many, not each of us individually. More importantly, leaders are put in situations to represent a group and are privy to more information than the general population. These are essential details to remember because they are the reasons constituent groups select leaders in the first place.
As constituents of elected officials, reacting to our leaders’ decisions is expected and encouraged. Methodology, however, must be considered. In the past, a person would have to take time to write a letter or find a phone number and make a call to express their displeasure. But today, anyone can reach in their pocket, grab their cell phone and comment on any issue around the world in moments without taking time to fully consider the situation.
Too often, we fail to take the necessary time to consider what we may not know about a situation, or what additional information is needed in order to reach a more educated conclusion. Leaders make hard choices based on what they think will be best for the many despite the reactions of the few, and thanks to them, we don't have to wrestle with those decisions.
Next time a leader you believe in makes a decision you disagree with at face value, take a minute and ask yourself a tough question: Do you know all the reasons behind the decision he or she made? Are you looking at both sides of the issue, or basing your conclusion on your own set of facts? And here's a wild idea: Ask the person who made the decision to share the considerations that led to their decision. Chances are you will see the situation in a whole new light.
Dusty Ference is the executive director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
