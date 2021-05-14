Like every part of our society, technology is a fast-growing component of agriculture. From G.P.S. and laser-guided tractors and implements, to irrigation values and pumps controlled from a smartphone, and integrated pest management, technology is as important to farmers and ranchers as any other industry.
Earlier this year, Kings, Madera and Tulare County Farm Bureaus created Valley Farm Bureau Specialty Crop Hub and Rural Education, or VFB S.H.A.R.E., to showcase the innovative technologies in use on South Valley farms and ranches.
The first grower — led demonstration day highlighted pheromone disrupter systems and orchard sanitation practices used to control navel orange worms in figs, almonds and pistachios. According to the grower interviewed, pesticide applications have been reduced by up to half using these systems. It only improves yields while decreasing costs, but this technology also limits exposure to pesticides for farm employees. If that weren't enough, the system increases connectivity to groves and fields with additional resources like temperature, wind speed, rainfall, and soil moisture sensors viewable on a smartphone or computer.
Like everyone else, agriculture producers are hungry for data, increased efficiency and safety. VFB S.H.A.R.E. is here to bring real-world examples of that technology to growers throughout the Valley. Planning the next workshop is underway; it will focus on irrigation technology. That may sound like more talk about drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, but I assure you, that is not the case.
You can watch the field demonstration, along with the question and answer portion, by visiting vfbshare.org. If you have questions about what you've seen, they can be submitted via email and will be answered by the grower. And don't forget to check the vfbshare.org website for upcoming irrigation and other workshops.
