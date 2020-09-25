Kings County Farm Bureau: Prop 15 would harm state's food supply chain

By the time you read this, you will have likely heard about Proposition 15, which California voters will consider this November. The bill's proponents claim it will protect California's residents, farmers and small businesses; this is simply incorrect. The state's Legislative Analyst’s Office and the California Assessor's Association, two nonpartisan organizations, agree that Prop 15 will increase taxes. Those increases are estimated to cost California taxpayers $11 billion each year.
While agricultural lands have been exempted from the increase, the exemptions failed to include "fixtures and improvements," meaning trees and vines will be taxed four years after planting. Barns and buildings will be taxed along with irrigation systems and other on-farm facilities. And it does not stop there, additionally taxing processing equipment, transportation and equipment dealers. At every step along the way, the food you eat is subject to taxation, not just costing the farmer and processor, but the consumer as well.
Let's set aside the travesty Prop 15 is for California's food supply chain and consider the implications to the rest of the economy.
California has set the lofty goal of creating 100 percent "green power" for the state, and solar energy plays a huge role in that process. Insert Prop 15 and all active solar energy systems selling power to the utilities are taxed. Add this tax to higher generation and transmission fees charged by utilities, and solar is no longer an appealing option for property owners.
Small local businesses are among the highest risk group should Prop 15 pass. Many small businesses rent the space in which they operate, and leases often require tenants to pay property taxes on the building they occupy. Prop 15 will drive their cost of doing business even higher when the state and federal governments are attempting to offer rent relief to companies renting space. So, if Prop 15 passes, small businesses will have higher costs, more need for relief funding, and face a significant chance of layoffs and closures, all while leaving the consumer higher prices and fewer options.
If this wasn't enough, the impacts on local governments are tremendous. Estimations conclude that 900 new assessors will be required across the state to handle reassessment of all properties affected by the proposition, an estimated expense of $1 billion in the first three years of implementation. These assessors would be county staff. And while 900 new jobs may sound appealing, county budgets are already suffering, and Prop 15 does not guarantee local agencies will receive any additional funding as it claims.
While it claims to fund local schools, Prop 15 prioritizes schools third in line behind bureaucrats and local jurisdictions. And like the state and local governments, any funds received from Prop 15 are considered general funds and can be used for anything approved by the governing body. With no specific projects or needs tied to the funds, taxpayers will have no say in how their money is spent.
The private industry understands that higher taxes result in slow economic growth. Slow growth means fewer jobs and a higher cost of living. Proposition 15 is a tax on life's fundamentals. Do not approve a proposition adding to the tax bill in California. We live in the best state in the nation; let's keep it that way by voting no on Proposition 15 this November.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
