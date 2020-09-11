Kings County Farm Bureau: Preparing for harvest season

Kings County agriculture is in the middle of or preparing for harvest. Growers have reached that time of year when they can look forward to reaping what they have sown.
It’s an exciting season filled with long days and hard work, but in spite of the challenges, every farmer looks forward to this time of year. In this time of unprecedented trials for the ag industry, we are more grateful than ever for our tireless force of essential workers. Without them, crops would remain unharvested in the field instead of beginning the journey to your family’s dinner plates.
This week, a grower came to the Farm Bureau office looking for N-95 respirators for his employees. At 9 a.m., he walked into the office covered from head to toe in dust and looking as though he had already worked a 10-hour day. Not only was he there to pick up PPE for his full-time workforce, but he was also concerned for the harvest crew scheduled to work for him later in the week. While the job in front of him was harvesting a crop, his immediate concern was for the heath and well-being of his employees and the outside seasonal labor crew coming to work the harvest.
This was no isolated incident. Almost daily, I hear from growers expressing concern for employee health, embodying the spirit of unity that allows California to produce a safe and abundant food supply for the world. Farmers know that without a healthy workforce who understands their worth and importance to those who employ them, their labor would be in vain.
Kings County Farm Bureau has spent the past six months doing our best to ensure our members are informed of the constantly evolving regulations that are in place to keep ag workers safe. As Kings County’s only agriculture advocacy organization, we are here to promote the health and safety of not just our members, but of the entire workforce responsible for bringing the food you eat from the fields to your fork.
We are honored to be considered “essential” workers, and want to support the other essential workers in our community who continue going to work day in and day out to provide the goods and services we all rely on. As such, our office is distributing free N-95 respirators on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If your business needs masks for your employees, please stop by our office at 870 Greenfield Ave. in Hanford.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!