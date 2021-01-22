Kings County Farm Bureau: KCFB goes into 2021 'Stronger Together'

Last week was the 102nd annual meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). Like most everything in our world, the week's events were hosted online.
Having never before attended the AFBF annual meeting, I appreciated the opportunity to participate remotely, and while I don’t imagine the takeaway was as great as it would have been in person, the conference nonetheless sparked conversation at Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB).
The conference theme, "Stronger Together," is a concept we frequently discuss at Farm Bureau. Sometimes it feels redundant to keep talking about the same idea time and time again, but this year, it seems more relevant than ever before. Perhaps it is due to our nation's unrest or the predicted struggles the ag industry will face in the coming years. Regardless, the need for strength in numbers and a meaningful sense of community seem to be at the forefront of many peoples’ thoughts.
In years past, Farm Bureau has been a great place to interact with our local community. Last year, we struggled to meet that need, and it looks like 2021 will offer more of the same. Even without the personal interactions that our events provide in a normal year, we are encouraged by the positive reactions we’ve had from our members. We attribute that to the strength of our numbers and the sense of belonging that comes from being “stronger together.”
While the values of membership are speaking to people in different ways than they have in the past, they are no less appreciated. When things end up looking as different as they have over the past year, it forces people to review and consider where they find value. Whether we’ve actually achieved more meaningful results or perhaps people are simply reconsidering what they find important, it’s been rewarding to learn that our members prioritize being a part of Farm Bureau now more than ever.
We may not ever identify the increased levels of engagement, but we don’t want to squander the opportunity to welcome the community to be part of the Farm Bureau family. If you are interested in learning how KCFB can benefit you, please visit our website, kcfb.org, or give us a call at (559) 584-3557. And please don’t think that membership is only for farmers. Every person in the world depends on farmers and ranchers every day.
KCFB supports those farmers and ranchers, and we rely on the help of the community to continue the work we do. Help does not always look like donations of money or time. It also looks like educating yourself about the challenges growers face, and appreciating the local, safe, abundant food supply grown in your backyard. Please join us in being “stronger together” and helping to keep agriculture alive and thriving in California.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!