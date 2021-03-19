You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kings County Farm Bureau: How will COVID affect our workforce in the future?
0 comments
top story
Kings County Farm Bureau

Kings County Farm Bureau: How will COVID affect our workforce in the future?

  • 0
Kings County Farm Bureau celebrates 100 years of advocacy

Dusty Ference

 Contributed

Is it just me, or is our country not talking about the long-term effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our great nation? I am not referring to health impacts now and into the future, but the strain on our education system, workforce and economy.

Recently, while listening to an interview, a claim was made proclaiming that the last year of distance learning was so ineffective for most students that the majority of those students will face an average setback of three years when they get back to a more traditional learning setting. If that's true, the average high school senior will now function as a ninth-grader. If that turns out to be remotely close to the truth, imagine the impacts to America. Coupled with what we know about today's workforce, our economy's future looks bleak.

In the last few weeks, KCFB has been looking to add a member to our team. So, we did what a lot of businesses would do in our situation. We posted a job description on a notable recruitment site and waded through 136 resumes. Of the 136, we called 17 of the applicants and scheduled interviews with eight of them. We interviewed six because two didn't show and did not bother to call first. We had second interviews with two candidates, offered the job to one of them, and to make things interesting, did not hire anyone in the end. We are an indoor operation, starting with above-minimum wage pay and requiring minimal work experience. We should have people knocking down our door ready to go to work. Instead, we had applicants demanding higher wages than their experience warrants and who were more interested in paid holidays and vacation than the work they'll be responsible for completing. Unfortunately, KCFB is not the only employer in California with a story like this one.

I can't help but ask myself: What will happen when our current society's laissez-faire workforce and the upcoming under-educated next-generation worker collide?

Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Erin Jeanette Mueller
Obituaries

Erin Jeanette Mueller

Erin Jeanette Mueller was Gods gift when she was born on May 9, 1979. He called her home on November 29, 2020, at age 41.

Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen
Obituaries

Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen

  • Updated

Stacy was born on October 2, 1979 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, California. She was a very vibrant youngster: active and bright. At 3 ½-yea…

Susan L. Basmajian Akin
Obituaries

Susan L. Basmajian Akin

Susan L. Basmajian Akin was born May 27, 1951. A true Hanford native, Susan was well known and well loved amongst the community. After a year …

June C. Mitchell
Obituaries

June C. Mitchell

  • Updated

June passed away March 11, 2021 at the age of 80. She was surrounded by family and the wonderful caregivers of the Harvest in Fowler in the da…

Rev. Dr. Gerald G. Wilkinson
Obituaries

Rev. Dr. Gerald G. Wilkinson

Gerald Wilkinson passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in Hanford, California. He was born April 4, 1927 in Tushka, Oklahoma to Floyd and Mamie Wi…

Marilyn Larson Fryer
Obituaries

Marilyn Larson Fryer

  • Updated

Marilyn Larson Fryer went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021. She was 84 years old. She died after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. Sh…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News