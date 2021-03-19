Kings County Farm Bureau: How will COVID affect our workforce in the future?

Is it just me, or is our country not talking about the long-term effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our great nation? I am not referring to health impacts now and into the future, but the strain on our education system, workforce and economy.
Recently, while listening to an interview, a claim was made proclaiming that the last year of distance learning was so ineffective for most students that the majority of those students will face an average setback of three years when they get back to a more traditional learning setting. If that's true, the average high school senior will now function as a ninth-grader. If that turns out to be remotely close to the truth, imagine the impacts to America. Coupled with what we know about today's workforce, our economy's future looks bleak.
In the last few weeks, KCFB has been looking to add a member to our team. So, we did what a lot of businesses would do in our situation. We posted a job description on a notable recruitment site and waded through 136 resumes. Of the 136, we called 17 of the applicants and scheduled interviews with eight of them. We interviewed six because two didn't show and did not bother to call first. We had second interviews with two candidates, offered the job to one of them, and to make things interesting, did not hire anyone in the end. We are an indoor operation, starting with above-minimum wage pay and requiring minimal work experience. We should have people knocking down our door ready to go to work. Instead, we had applicants demanding higher wages than their experience warrants and who were more interested in paid holidays and vacation than the work they'll be responsible for completing. Unfortunately, KCFB is not the only employer in California with a story like this one.
I can't help but ask myself: What will happen when our current society's laissez-faire workforce and the upcoming under-educated next-generation worker collide?
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
