Kings County Farm Bureau: First membership drive a resounding success

Every year, Kings County Farm Bureau looks at membership reports and is discouraged by a shrinking number of members. We have decided not to take it lying down any longer.
This week, Kings County Farm Bureau completed our first membership drive in recent history, and I’m pleased to report resounding results. It’s easy to equate the drive’s success to the 51 new and renewed memberships secured as a result of the effort, but that number is not the sole measure of this success story.
The rest of the story runs deeper. This week showcased why the Kings County Farm Bureau exists, which is to support our members. I was delighted to sit in the room while our directors shared with prospective members why they have chosen to be members and volunteer to serve on the board. The passion for our organization and industry was alive and inspired this week. That excitement is the reason our membership drive was a success. And it doesn't stop there.
We heard countless accounts from members expressing how Farm Bureau membership created new customers for their businesses. The stories followed one of two patterns.
The first was how members heard from customers that they went to the KCFB website, newspaper or social media looking for someone to provide a service. Once they found a business that’s a KCFB member, they called them over the competition. The second instance of new business being created is when customers specifically sought our members out to provide a service because their name was seen in a KCFB communication.
This year's membership drive provided an opportunity to connect with our members in a way we typically don’t have the opportunity to do, and it served as a great reminder of why we do what we do. We are here to work for our members, no matter the issue. If you are not yet a member, why not? You don’t have to be a farmer or ag-related business. Whether or not you have direct ties to agriculture, membership expresses your commitment to Kings County’s biggest industry and supports those that put food on your family’s table each and every day.
For our members reading this, thank you. Agriculture is a tough business, and 2020 has not been kind to any of us. Yet you keep working and supporting KCFB's efforts, and for that, we are grateful. We understand that paying membership dues wasn't likely a default setting this year, but like with everything else you do, you stuck with us. Rest assured, we are working to create value and a return on your investment, and remain committed to advocating tirelessly on your behalf.
Should you be interested in joining Kings County Farm Bureau and supporting our efforts to promote the ag industry in 2021, please call our office at (559) 584-3557 or visit our website, kcfb.org.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
