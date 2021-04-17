Kings County Farm Burea: KCFB hosts first in-person event since October

Earlier this week, Kings County Farm Bureau hosted its first all in-person event since October 2020.
The Behavioral Threat Assessment: Preventing the Active Shooter course organized by the Central California Intelligence Center and sponsored by Needham Ag Services brought law enforcement and industry members together for a day-long education on threat assessment.
The course focused on identifying warning signs of people that may become a threat. After a shooting, law enforcement often identify troublesome behavioral traits or warning signs in the perpetrators that many of us would overlook or choose not to recognize.
One of the most eye-opening and possibly troublesome topics covered was how often people experience threatening behavior from a person who eventually carries out an active shooter scenario but chooses not to say anything beforehand. People often hear a shooter make a threat and decide not to report it because they do not want to "cause" the threatening person any harm.
The course was full of stories and situations that, after the fact, were riddled with red flags. After attending the session, the belief is that participants will be better at recognizing warning signs. Personally, I know I will be looking at people differently from now on.
As our world continues to re-open following the COVID-19 pandemic, some law enforcement professionals estimate the country will see a rise in active shooter situations. As learned in training, these tragedies take place where large groups of people are present. In Kings County, that means some of the riskiest locations are places of work, which means agricultural facilities.
KCFB is more than a group of growers talking solely about things happening on the farm. We care about our community and want to do our part in keeping it safe. As an employer, if you are interested in learning more about protecting your employees in the tragic event of an active shooter or other threatening workplace situation, we can help. The training hosted this week is one of many that we host to help protect our community.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!