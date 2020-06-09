Kings County expands free COVID-19 testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — In addition to a state testing center in Hanford, the Kings County Department of Public Health has established a rotating schedule to provide free COVID-19 testing throughout the county.

“There should be no barriers to getting tested by us moving forward and we’ll continue to expand that testing as we can,” said Health Director Ed Hill during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

The testing, which started Monday, will take place at the department, 330 Campus Dr. in Hanford, on Mondays and Fridays.

The other days of the week will be split between Lemoore, Corcoran, Avenal, Stratford and Kettleman City. Hill said the county will deploy a mobile unit to these sites for the expanded testing.

The schedule is posted on the County’s website at www.kingscovidinfo.com.

Testing is free and available to all individuals, including those who are uninsured or undocumented, and testing results are confidential.

Kings County COVID-19 update

Kings County, not including the prison population, has had a total of 641 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been six deaths and 365 recoveries.