Kings County expands free COVID-19 testing

HANFORD — In addition to a state testing center in Hanford, the Kings County Department of Public Health has established a rotating schedule to provide free COVID-19 testing throughout the county.
“There should be no barriers to getting tested by us moving forward and we’ll continue to expand that testing as we can,” said Health Director Ed Hill during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.
The testing, which started Monday, will take place at the department, 330 Campus Dr. in Hanford, on Mondays and Fridays.
The other days of the week will be split between Lemoore, Corcoran, Avenal, Stratford and Kettleman City. Hill said the county will deploy a mobile unit to these sites for the expanded testing.
The schedule is posted on the County’s website at www.kingscovidinfo.com.
Testing is free and available to all individuals, including those who are uninsured or undocumented, and testing results are confidential.
Kings County COVID-19 update
Kings County, not including the prison population, has had a total of 641 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been six deaths and 365 recoveries.
Hill said 18 individuals are currently hospitalized due to the disease and three of those patients are in the intensive care unit.
So far, 9,328 tests have been conducted throughout the county and 520 results are pending.
As for the county’s prison population, 926 inmates have tested positive for the virus — 94 cases at Corcoran State Prison and the rest located at Avenal State Prison.
Hill said 134 cases in the prisons have recovered and six inmates are hospitalized outside of the county.
According to the California Department of Corrections website, 51 staff members at the Avenal prison were confirmed positive for the virus, and three of those staff members have returned to work. It also said nine staff members at the Corcoran prison were confirmed positive, and none have returned to work yet.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!