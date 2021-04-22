You have permission to edit this article.
Kings County enters Orange Tier
Kings County enters Orange Tier

  • Updated
HANFORD — On Tuesday, Kings County was reassigned from the “Substantial” Red Tier to the less restrictive “Moderate” Orange Tier.

Beginning Wednesday, the following sectors may modify their reopening status in accordance with Orange Tier assignment, provided they modify business practices to align with California Department of Public Health (CDPH) industry guidance:

  • Gyms and Fitness Centers: Open indoors at 25% capacity and indoor pools
  • Hotels and Lodging: Open with modifications and fitness centers at 25% capacity and  indoor pools
  • Movie Theaters: May open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
  • Museums, Zoos, & Aquariums: Open indoors; indoor activities at max 50% capacity
  • Places of Worship: Open indoors, 55% capacity
  • Restaurants: Open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
  • Retail: Open indoors with modifications
  • Shopping Centers: Open indoors with modifications, closed common areas, and foodcourt capacity of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer
  • Bars, Breweries, Distilleries (where no meal provided): Open outdoors with
  • modifications
  • Family Entertainment Centers: Indoors with modifications with a max 25% capacity
  • Cardrooms, Satellite Wagering: Open indoors with modifications with a max 25% capacity
