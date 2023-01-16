Chain-Link Fence

The homeless encampment where Gerald Hudson was found by Kings County Sheriff's deputies before he was arrested.

 Contributed by the Kings County Sheriff's Office

The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials.

The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident.

Surveillance footage from the day before showed the suspect looking at the area, but leaving without taking anything. He was later filmed returning to the area on a motorized mini-bike where he proceeded to cut the metal wiring holding the fence together. He left second time without taking anything from the scene.

Recommended for you