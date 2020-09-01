Kings County crop values decrease slightly

HANFORD — After a large spike in 2018, Kings County had a slight decrease in crop values in 2019, according to the county’s annual crop report.

Jimmy Hook, Kings County agricultural commissioner/sealer of weights and measures, presented the 2019 Kings County Crop Report to the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday during its meeting.

Hook reported the county’s agricultural gross value for 2019 totaled nearly $2.2 billion. This figure represents a decrease of around $93 million (4.1%) from the 2018 value.

That being said, Hook noted the value is still about 10% higher than it was in 2017.

“Over time we’re down a little bit, but we’re still up over the last average few years,” Hook said.

The crop report is a mandated statistical record of the county’s gross agricultural production. The county ag commissioner submits the report annually to the board of supervisors and the secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The values reported to not reflect any profit or loss for growers, they reflect only the gross value of products and commodities produced in Kings County. The statistical information is used by research institutes, schools, banks, businesses and government agencies.

Though milk had a decrease in value from 2018 ($676.7 million), it continues to be the top commodity in the county with a value of a little over $602.6 million, according to the report.

Here are some additional highlights from the report: