Kings County COVID-19 data updated

HANFORD — Following technology issues with the state’s electronic lab reporting system, Kings County now has updated information on its COVID-19 webpage.
According to Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, issues with the state’s system have been resolved and data is now flowing regularly.
Hill reported current COVID-19 numbers to the Kings County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.
There have been 3,300 positive COVID-19 cases in Kings County since the outbreak began. So far, 1,743 cases have recovered from the virus and there have been 37 deaths due to the disease, leaving 1,520 active cases.
These figures do not include cases from skilled nursing facilities or prisons located in the county.
Hill said 33,686 tests have been conducted in the county, with 682 test results currently pending.
The county continues to see a decrease in hospitalizations, Hill said. He said hospitalizations had gotten as high as 85 patients, but that number is now down to 43 patients hospitalized with six currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Hill said only 13 of those hospitalized in Hanford are Kings County residents.
“We’re very happy to see this and we’re hoping that we will be able to maintain this,” Hill said.
Total cases coming from skilled nursing facilities in the county now sit at 166 cases, including 74 staff members and 92 residents. So far, 119 cases have recovered and there have been 23 deaths due to the disease, leaving 24 active cases.
Hill said another round of outbreaks has occurred at both Avenal State Prison and California State Prison, Corcoran. There have been a total of 2,077 cases at the prisons, including 376 cases at Corcoran prison, 1,674 cases at Avenal prison and 27 cases at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.
So far, 1,321 cases at the prisons have recovered and there have been six deaths, leaving 750 active cases.
More COVID-19 updates from the county:
- The disaster medical team sent by the Department of Defense to Adventist Health Hanford is set to leave on Aug. 29. Hill said the team has been a huge help at the hospital the last month.
- An epidemiologist started working with the county on Monday and another one will start next week. Hill said these experts in disease statistical analysis and monitoring will help the county provide much more detailed, accurate and timely data.
- Meetings with the state’s Central Valley Unified Support Team will be held on Thursday and Friday.
- In order to address a testing gap in the county’s rural areas, especially in the essential workforce and farm workforce, the board voted to have the county issue a request for proposal for a mobile testing unit.
