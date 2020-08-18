Kings County COVID-19 data updated

HANFORD — Following technology issues with the state’s electronic lab reporting system, Kings County now has updated information on its COVID-19 webpage.

According to Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, issues with the state’s system have been resolved and data is now flowing regularly.

Hill reported current COVID-19 numbers to the Kings County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.

There have been 3,300 positive COVID-19 cases in Kings County since the outbreak began. So far, 1,743 cases have recovered from the virus and there have been 37 deaths due to the disease, leaving 1,520 active cases.

These figures do not include cases from skilled nursing facilities or prisons located in the county.

Hill said 33,686 tests have been conducted in the county, with 682 test results currently pending.

The county continues to see a decrease in hospitalizations, Hill said. He said hospitalizations had gotten as high as 85 patients, but that number is now down to 43 patients hospitalized with six currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Hill said only 13 of those hospitalized in Hanford are Kings County residents.

“We’re very happy to see this and we’re hoping that we will be able to maintain this,” Hill said.

Total cases coming from skilled nursing facilities in the county now sit at 166 cases, including 74 staff members and 92 residents. So far, 119 cases have recovered and there have been 23 deaths due to the disease, leaving 24 active cases.