Kings County COVID-19 cases surpass 100

In response to the increase in Kings County residents being diagnosed with COVID-19, KCDPH released a statement about expressed public concerns linking the county rescinding its shelter-in-place order to this new increase in cases.

Officials said that while the county’s shelter-in-place order has been rescinded, the state’s shelter-in-place order within the county has not been lifted.

“The State’s rules and regulations have not ceased to apply at anytime, and residents are still subject to the stay-at-home orders provided by the State,” said the statement. “While the County order did mirror the State’s, having only one order governing conditions within the County allows for more clarity about where to go for guidance on complying with stay-at-home directives.”

As for the reasons for the increase, health officials said testing has become more available and widespread. With improved testing and monitoring, they said an increased number of confirmed cases can be expected.

In partnership with the state, a newly-expanded testing site will be soon open in the county, and officials said they expect that an increase in confirmed cases will continue from the greater availability of testing, especially as testing becomes more readily available for asymptomatic cases or those who are infected but show no symptoms.