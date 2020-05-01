Kings County COVID-19 cases surpass 100

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) confirmed 27 more cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This spike, the largest to date since the outbreak began, brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123.
According to a press release from KCDPH, the exposure of the 27 additional cases is still under investigation. Officials said one case is being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.
KCDPH has also identified 10 previously identified cases who have fully recovered from the disease.
Kings County has had a total of 123 cases, with 97 of them currently active. The below list depicts the current case situation in Kings County:
- 3 travel related
- 72 close contact with a known infected individual
- 10 community transmission)
- 38 still under investigation
- 1 death
- 25 recovered cases
KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.
Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the 123 cases can be shared with the public.
In response to the increase in Kings County residents being diagnosed with COVID-19, KCDPH released a statement about expressed public concerns linking the county rescinding its shelter-in-place order to this new increase in cases.
Officials said that while the county’s shelter-in-place order has been rescinded, the state’s shelter-in-place order within the county has not been lifted.
“The State’s rules and regulations have not ceased to apply at anytime, and residents are still subject to the stay-at-home orders provided by the State,” said the statement. “While the County order did mirror the State’s, having only one order governing conditions within the County allows for more clarity about where to go for guidance on complying with stay-at-home directives.”
As for the reasons for the increase, health officials said testing has become more available and widespread. With improved testing and monitoring, they said an increased number of confirmed cases can be expected.
In partnership with the state, a newly-expanded testing site will be soon open in the county, and officials said they expect that an increase in confirmed cases will continue from the greater availability of testing, especially as testing becomes more readily available for asymptomatic cases or those who are infected but show no symptoms.
Over the past several weeks, the county’s Department of Public Health has been stressing that the growth in cases for Kings County would be delayed beyond the growth in cases for other areas and regions.
Due to the more rural location of Kings County, it tends to experience the results of these types of events a little later than other regions, officials said.
“That has been the case during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.
County Public Health staff said they anticipated and expected to see an increase in confirmed cases, especially as testing capabilities improved and increased.
As other regions begin to taper off in their number of COVID-19 cases, the county said it expects to see a similar pattern occur here, which would take place sometime later.
Additionally, health officials said a portion of the county’s increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases can be attributed to infections at the Central Valley Meat processing plant in Hanford, where a large number of cases were recently found.
The county, in coordination with the California Department of Public Health and the counties of Fresno and Tulare, said it will provide special testing for employees of this business to monitor and protect their health, and to prevent the spread within the community.
Officials said this coordination is necessary because large organizations within Kings County employ residents from neighboring counties, and this expanded testing will increase their number of COVID-19 cases as well.
“As this situation continues to evolve, the County does expect to find additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, but through monitoring and continuing to work with the business, the County expects to see those numbers improve in the near future,” said the statement.
