Kings County could fall back into purple tier

HANFORD — After four weeks in the red “Substantial” tier 2, COVID-19 cases have begun to climb and on Tuesday it was announced that Kings County has fallen back to meeting the metrics for the more restrictive purple “Widespread” tier 1.
“Given the current state of our metric values, we are at risk of moving back to the purple tier next week,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.
Should this trend continue, Hill said Kings County could be formally reassigned to the purple tier as early as Tuesday, triggering a partial re-closure of certain sectors.
“We are currently seeing numbers in the 20s, 30s and even close to 40 cases a day again,” Hill said Tuesday, adding that increases were expected as the county moved forward with reopening, coupled with Halloween gatherings.
According to a press release from KCDPH, the adjusted case rate for the current reporting period in Kings County is 8.4 per 100,000 people — which meets the purple tier criteria. Regular testing helps to lower the adjusted case rate used for tier assignment.
On the bright side, KCDPH said testing positivity in the general population is 3.2%, and testing positivity in the Health Equity census tracts is 4%, meaning both these metrics meet the less restrictive orange “Moderate” tier 3 criteria.
Health officials said accelerated movement into lower tiers is possible if testing positivity remains low and the case rate remains stable or does not rise more than 5% between reporting periods.
Because the Kings County adjusted case rate has risen more than 5% since the prior reporting period and meets criteria for the more restrictive purple tier, the county risks reassignment.
Hill said the California Department of Public Health will look at the most recent 10 days of data and determine there are objective signs of improvement. If there is improvement, Hill said the county may be able to remain in the red tier, but if no improvement is shown, the county will be forced to move back to purple.
If the county had to move back into the purple tier, sectors like restaurants, places of worship and gyms would have to go back to outdoor only operations, and retail and shopping centers would have to reduce capacity.
Schools, however, would not be required to close for in-person learning. Any school in Kings County that has begun phased reopening under state guidance will be allowed to continue reopening regardless of tier status. Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and personal care services would also be able to remain open indoors with modifications.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
