Kings County could fall back into purple tier

HANFORD — After four weeks in the red “Substantial” tier 2, COVID-19 cases have begun to climb and on Tuesday it was announced that Kings County has fallen back to meeting the metrics for the more restrictive purple “Widespread” tier 1.

“Given the current state of our metric values, we are at risk of moving back to the purple tier next week,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

Should this trend continue, Hill said Kings County could be formally reassigned to the purple tier as early as Tuesday, triggering a partial re-closure of certain sectors.

“We are currently seeing numbers in the 20s, 30s and even close to 40 cases a day again,” Hill said Tuesday, adding that increases were expected as the county moved forward with reopening, coupled with Halloween gatherings.

According to a press release from KCDPH, the adjusted case rate for the current reporting period in Kings County is 8.4 per 100,000 people — which meets the purple tier criteria. Regular testing helps to lower the adjusted case rate used for tier assignment.

On the bright side, KCDPH said testing positivity in the general population is 3.2%, and testing positivity in the Health Equity census tracts is 4%, meaning both these metrics meet the less restrictive orange “Moderate” tier 3 criteria.

Health officials said accelerated movement into lower tiers is possible if testing positivity remains low and the case rate remains stable or does not rise more than 5% between reporting periods.