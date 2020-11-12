You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kings County could fall back into purple tier
0 comments
featured top story

Kings County could fall back into purple tier

Tiers (copy)

Kings County is currently in the red "Substantial" tier 2 in the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy."

 Kings County Department of Public Health

HANFORD — After four weeks in the red “Substantial” tier 2, COVID-19 cases have begun to climb and on Tuesday it was announced that Kings County has fallen back to meeting the metrics for the more restrictive purple “Widespread” tier 1.

“Given the current state of our metric values, we are at risk of moving back to the purple tier next week,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

Should this trend continue, Hill said Kings County could be formally reassigned to the purple tier as early as Tuesday, triggering a partial re-closure of certain sectors.

“We are currently seeing numbers in the 20s, 30s and even close to 40 cases a day again,” Hill said Tuesday, adding that increases were expected as the county moved forward with reopening, coupled with Halloween gatherings.

According to a press release from KCDPH, the adjusted case rate for the current reporting period in Kings County is 8.4 per 100,000 people — which meets the purple tier criteria. Regular testing helps to lower the adjusted case rate used for tier assignment.

On the bright side, KCDPH said testing positivity in the general population is 3.2%, and testing positivity in the Health Equity census tracts is 4%, meaning both these metrics meet the less restrictive orange “Moderate” tier 3 criteria.

Health officials said accelerated movement into lower tiers is possible if testing positivity remains low and the case rate remains stable or does not rise more than 5% between reporting periods.

Because the Kings County adjusted case rate has risen more than 5% since the prior reporting period and meets criteria for the more restrictive purple tier, the county risks reassignment.

Hill said the California Department of Public Health will look at the most recent 10 days of data and determine there are objective signs of improvement. If there is improvement, Hill said the county may be able to remain in the red tier, but if no improvement is shown, the county will be forced to move back to purple.

If the county had to move back into the purple tier, sectors like restaurants, places of worship and gyms would have to go back to outdoor only operations, and retail and shopping centers would have to reduce capacity.

Schools, however, would not be required to close for in-person learning. Any school in Kings County that has begun phased reopening under state guidance will be allowed to continue reopening regardless of tier status. Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and personal care services would also be able to remain open indoors with modifications.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Myron K. Hikalea
Obituaries

Myron K. Hikalea

Myron Kaleokolani Hikalea passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Morro Bay on a fishing trip with family and friends. Myron was born in Haw…

Manuel Pato Carnero
Obituaries

Manuel Pato Carnero

Manuel Pato Carnero of Santa Rosa Rancheria was called home to heaven on Friday October 23, 2020 at the young age of 41.

+4
COVID-19 exposure shuts down elections department
News

COVID-19 exposure shuts down elections department

  • Updated

An exposure to COVID-19 has shut down the Kings County Elections Department. The elections department closed its doors on Monday and it will remain closed until Nov. 21 to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidelines.

JOHN ROBERT LUOMA
Obituaries

JOHN ROBERT LUOMA

John was born on New Years Eve, 1942, to Don and Evelyn Luoma, in the City of Brooklyn, Kings County, New York. John attended Grammar School a…

Lynda Applegate Lahodny
Obituaries

Lynda Applegate Lahodny

Lynda Applegate Lahodny, daughter of Leonard Keith and Dorothy Amelia Lynd Applegate, was born June 6, 1949, in Glendale, California and died …

Robert Bobby Moran
Obituaries

Robert Bobby Moran

Bobby passed away peacefully surrounded by family early October 12th after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Leticia Mora…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News