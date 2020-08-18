Kings County cooling centers open

HANFORD — Temperatures in parts of Kings County continue to trigger the activation of the Kings County Extreme Heat plan this week, according to a press release from county officials.
In addition to cooling centers opened last week in response to this event, two additional sites will be opened to continue into this week.
The purpose of these cooling centers is to provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. The sites of these centers are being opened in partnership between the cities of Avenal, Corcoran, Lemoore, Hanford, the County of Kings and the Kings Area Rural Transit.
Currently, four emergency cooling centers have been identified and will operate based on heat forecasts and regions identified with input by the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Department of Public Health.
At this time, the activation will occur when the NWS weather forecast predicts temperatures at 105 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for two consecutive days. More locations may be added or extended based on existing weather conditions and utilization of the cooling centers.
This week’s heat event will trigger activation of cooling centers in the cities of Avenal, Hanford and Lemoore. The city of Corcoran will allow residents to utilize the Corcoran Depot as a cool place to get out of the heat during its regular operating hours.
Avenal Recreation Center
- Address: 717 E. Monterey St., Avenal
- Hours: 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Contact: (559) 386-5361
Corcoran Train Depot
- Address: 1099 Otis Ave., Corcoran
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Contact: (559) 992-2177
Hanford Longfield Center
- Address: 560 S. Douty St., Hanford
- Hours: 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Contact: (559) 585-2525
Lemoore Recreation
- Address: 721 W. Cinnamon Dr., Lemoore
- Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday until Aug. 21
- Contact: (559) 924-6744, option 1
Thanks to a partnership with Kings Area Rural Transit Authority (KART) and the city partners above, those in surrounding unincorporated areas of Kings County will be able to visit the municipal cooling centers. For this event, KART will transport individuals in the outlying communities to the Hanford Longfield Center.
Those individuals requiring transportation assistance will be able to contact the KART dispatch by telephone at (559) 584-0101. KART will either direct the individual to an existing route or will be scheduling a special route to the cooling centers based on demand and by a set schedule for the event when it is triggered.
In order for KART to schedule accordingly, residents needing assistance on a special route will need to contact KART by 4 p.m. the day prior to when they wish to visit a cooling center. Specific route times will be designated by KART when the reservation is made. It is estimated that one route will be established for pickups at sites by noon and return trips will occur at 7 p.m.
All residents utilizing cooling centers should wear a face covering at the site if they are able to, including when they utilize public transportation to the site. To protect the health of other residents and staff, the public should stay home when they are sick.
Screening may occur at the sites and may restrict entry at the site. Please call the site you wish to visit in advance to determine specific information and details.
The County also reminds all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during period of extreme heat in the Central Valley:
- Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the burning rays are strongest.
- Drink plenty of fluids – At least three to four quarts a day. Don’t rely on thirst to tell you when to drink.
- Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.
- Avoid alcohol.
- Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.
- Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.
- Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75 to 80 degrees. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center.
- Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.
