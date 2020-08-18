Kings County cooling centers open

HANFORD — Temperatures in parts of Kings County continue to trigger the activation of the Kings County Extreme Heat plan this week, according to a press release from county officials.

In addition to cooling centers opened last week in response to this event, two additional sites will be opened to continue into this week.

The purpose of these cooling centers is to provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. The sites of these centers are being opened in partnership between the cities of Avenal, Corcoran, Lemoore, Hanford, the County of Kings and the Kings Area Rural Transit.

Currently, four emergency cooling centers have been identified and will operate based on heat forecasts and regions identified with input by the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Department of Public Health.

At this time, the activation will occur when the NWS weather forecast predicts temperatures at 105 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for two consecutive days. More locations may be added or extended based on existing weather conditions and utilization of the cooling centers.

This week’s heat event will trigger activation of cooling centers in the cities of Avenal, Hanford and Lemoore. The city of Corcoran will allow residents to utilize the Corcoran Depot as a cool place to get out of the heat during its regular operating hours.

Avenal Recreation Center