Kings County Bookings

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Tabatha Maria Tostado, 32. Suspicion of carjacking, child endangerment; possible great bodily injury/death, assault on a police officer/firefighter etc., interfering with police officer related charges.
Santos Ortiz Rodriguez, 38. Suspicion of annoy/molest child under 18, false imprisonment related charges.
Johanna Joseline Garibay, 20. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges
Kyle Anthony Adams, 27. Suspicion of spousal abuse, bench warrant felony related charges.
Juanita Lupe Avina, 36. Suspicion of child endangerment, bench warrant felony, petty theft, theft and unlawful use of personal identification of another, forgery, theft of elderly/dependent related charges
Dylon Mathew Garcia, 29. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges
Reynaldo Guillen, 34. Suspicion of spousal abuse, exhibit firearm, threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize, child endangerment/ possible great bodily injury/death, out of county bench warrant related charges
Leopoldo Garcia Marquez, 39. Suspicion of battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/Etc. related charges
Mary Torres Palomera, 38. Suspicion of Manslaughter; Gross Vehicular w/DUI, DUI-Felony-Combination alcohol/drugs, DUI-Under the influence of any drug related charges
Michael John Cortez, 23. Suspicion of spousal abuse, ex-felon/addict with firearm, possession of paraphernalia for unlawful use, manufacture/possess/sale shuriken, driving on suspended license for DUI, carry loaded firearm in public, prohibited person own/possess ammunition related charges
Cristoval Eziquio Rivera, 26. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohab, unlicensed driver, bench warrant related charges
Antuan Dewayne Davis, 37. Suspicion of child endangerment; possible great bodily injury/death, 3rd degree criminal firearm storage, illegal possession of any assault weapon, possess/ETC. machinegun, manufacture/sales/transfer assault weapon related charges
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!