Kings County Bookings
Kings County Bookings

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Caralissa Brabant Watson, 31. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Jesus Javier Duran, 39. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Post Release Community Supervision Vio. Related charges

Edgar Robledo, 28. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Hit and Run/prop damage only – Misd, Unlicensed Driver, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent, Poss of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Bench Warrant Felony related charges

Victor Gonzalez, 51. Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child related charges

Damian Jason Ruiz, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Vandalism, Damage $5000-50,000 related charges

Richard F. Lemos
Obituaries

Richard F. Lemos

Richard Lemos journey on earth ended peacefully on April 1, 2021 at his home in Hanford, CA. at the age of 94. He was born on the 2nd of Octob…

Andrea Padilla
Obituaries

Andrea Padilla

  • Updated

Andrea Padilla passed peacefully on March 24th in Bakersfield with her children at her side.

Don K. Wilkinson
Obituaries

Don K. Wilkinson

Don K. Wilkinson, 71, of Payette Idaho took leave of this world on March 31, 2021, at his home, amid family and friends, following a lengthy b…

Justin John Woodcock
Obituaries

Justin John Woodcock

  • Updated

On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, Justin Woodcock, loving son and brother went up to be with the Lord at the age of 34.

Dalton "Odell" Amerson
Obituaries

Dalton "Odell" Amerson

Dalton “Odell” Amerson passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born August 21, 1936 to Granville “Doc” and Bertha Amerson i…

Obituaries

Rito Raymond Alcoser

Rito Raymond Alcoser was born on January 1, 1968, in Los Angeles, Ca to Rito Paul Alcoser and Mary Alice ( Casarez) Alcoser. He entered into e…

Obituaries

Douglas E. O'Daniel

Douglas Eugene O 'Daniel, longtime resident of Hanford, CA; born June 17, 1939, in McAlester, Oklahoma, passed away March 31, 2021 surrounded …

