Kings County Bookings

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Caralissa Brabant Watson, 31. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges
Jesus Javier Duran, 39. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Post Release Community Supervision Vio. Related charges
Edgar Robledo, 28. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Hit and Run/prop damage only – Misd, Unlicensed Driver, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent, Poss of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Bench Warrant Felony related charges
Victor Gonzalez, 51. Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child related charges
Damian Jason Ruiz, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Vandalism, Damage $5000-50,000 related charges
