The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Juan Manuel Cayetano, 44. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment related charges

Ricardo Solis, 33. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony related charges

Etu DesireAmegan, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device related charges

Yulia Lamattino, 23. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Maria Guadalupe Reyes, 40. Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death related charges

Lennie Marty Ignacio, 32. Suspicion of Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Possess/Etc Machinegun, Possess Large-Capacity Magazine, Poss of Controlled Substance, Carry Concealed Weapon on Person, Firearm, Buy/Sell w/o ID Marks related charges

Brittany Elizabeth Saffeels, 31. Suspicion of Bat: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges

Maribel Moreno, 32. Suspicion of Battery related charges

