The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Juan Manuel Cayetano, 44. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment related charges
Ricardo Solis, 33. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony related charges
Etu DesireAmegan, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device related charges
Yulia Lamattino, 23. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges
Maria Guadalupe Reyes, 40. Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death related charges
Lennie Marty Ignacio, 32. Suspicion of Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Possess/Etc Machinegun, Possess Large-Capacity Magazine, Poss of Controlled Substance, Carry Concealed Weapon on Person, Firearm, Buy/Sell w/o ID Marks related charges
Brittany Elizabeth Saffeels, 31. Suspicion of Bat: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges
Maribel Moreno, 32. Suspicion of Battery related charges
