Kings County Bookings

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Gerardo Sona Vaca, 43. Suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and participation in a street gang related offenses
Nicholas Anthony Costa, 37. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on Spouse/Cohab and warrant related offences
Malachi King, 27. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges
Billy Reese Loftis, 20. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges
Ruben Alfaro Jaime, 39. Suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, participation in a street gang, Driving on a restricted license for DUI and warrant related charges
Osbaldo Fidel Ibanez, 36. Suspicion of attempted assault with deadly weapon, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, exhibit deadly weapon, spousal abuse and child endangerment related charges
Cierra Rose Harris, 26. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges
Caesar Mattew Ramirez, 24. Suspicion of rape, oral copulation with victim under 16 years of age related charges
Gary Jason Canalez, 59. Suspicion of underage sexual materials for sale, possession / control of matter w/ minor under 14 years of age, disorderly conduct: peeping/bathroom ETC., cause harm/death to elder/dependent adult, invade privacy w/ concealed camcord/ ETC., disorderly conduct: illegal recording related charges
Deshon T Mcmillan, 23. Suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment; willful cruelty related charges
Jordan Christopher Corby, 26. Suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, participation in street gang, bench warrant felony, driving on suspended license, sell/furnish tobacco to minor, related charges.
Gil Ledesma Lopez, 51. Suspicion of child endangerment/possible great bodily injury or death related charges.
Sarahi Guadalupe Lara Avalos, 21. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges.
Jose Martinez, 36. Suspicion of spousal abuse, false imprisonment, possession of inject/smoking paraphernalia related charges.
Kenneth Allen Long, 56. Suspicion of battery, spousal abuse, assault with intent to commit mayhem/rape, false imprisonment, violation of domestic court order related charges.
Jesse Sandoval, 66. Suspicion of spousal abuse, cause harm/death elderly/dependent adult related charges.
Peter Eric Vasquez, 28. Suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, vandalism, bench warrant felony, unlawful taking/driving vehicle, exhibit deadly weapon related charges.
