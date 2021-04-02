You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kings County Bookings
0 comments

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated
  • 0

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Esteban Zamora Cordova, 75. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Jess Junior Aranda, 22. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Out of County Bench Warrant, Unlicensed Driver related charges

David Elliot Cabral, 43. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Intimidate Wit/Vict by Threat/Force, Bench Warrant Misd. Related charges

Michael Dean Holland, 34. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize related charges

Stephanie Denise Flores, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Nykee Deanthony Spinks, 22. Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Attempted Carjacking, Robbery, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI related charges

Julio Chavez, 23. Suspicion of  Spousal Abuse related charges

Daniel Arnold Mares, 23. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death related charges

Mark H Soliz, 48. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Gabriel Alarcon, 31. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges

Victor Manuel Yanez, 46. Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Annoy/Molest Child under 18 related charges

Deysy Gabriella Martinez, 30. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Juan Domingo Carnero, 33. Suspicion of Infl Corp Inj:Spouse/Cohab/Glfd w/in 7 yrs of Conviction, Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, False Imprisonment, Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr related charges

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Douglas John Dutra
Obituaries

Douglas John Dutra

Douglas John Dutra, aka “Snoop Doug”, born to Ernest & Wanda Dutra on September 13, 1956, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021. Doug…

James Craig Athey
Obituaries

James Craig Athey

  • Updated

Born on December 16, 1946, James Craig was adopted when he was three days old by Robert and Elinore Athey, automatically gaining a best friend…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News