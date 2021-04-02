Kings County Bookings

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Esteban Zamora Cordova, 75. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges
Jess Junior Aranda, 22. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Out of County Bench Warrant, Unlicensed Driver related charges
David Elliot Cabral, 43. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Intimidate Wit/Vict by Threat/Force, Bench Warrant Misd. Related charges
Michael Dean Holland, 34. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize related charges
Stephanie Denise Flores, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges
Nykee Deanthony Spinks, 22. Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Attempted Carjacking, Robbery, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI related charges
Julio Chavez, 23. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges
Daniel Arnold Mares, 23. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death related charges
Mark H Soliz, 48. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges
Gabriel Alarcon, 31. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges
Victor Manuel Yanez, 46. Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Annoy/Molest Child under 18 related charges
Deysy Gabriella Martinez, 30. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges
Juan Domingo Carnero, 33. Suspicion of Infl Corp Inj:Spouse/Cohab/Glfd w/in 7 yrs of Conviction, Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, False Imprisonment, Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr related charges
