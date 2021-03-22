You have permission to edit this article.
Kings County Bookings
Kings County Bookings

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Mario Alvarado Ramos, 39. Suspicion of spousal abuse, vandalism, under the influence of a controlled substance related charges

Emanuel Frazier, 52. Suspicion of battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/Etc., assault with deadly weapon related charges

John Wayne Harrington, 37. Suspicion of spousal abuse, robbery related charges

Joseph Martin Cole, 38. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohab, DUI alcohol, possession of narcotics controlled substance, bench warrant related charges

Alvia Ann Hernandez, 27. Suspicion of child endangerment; possible great bodily injury/death, possession of controlled substance w/priors related charges

Nathanial Jose Darnell, 24. Suspicion of battery related charges

Bryan Omar Garcia, 22. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges

Vinson James Lewis, 39. Suspicion of threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, stalking related charges

Deshawn Dupri Tatum, 23. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges

Mike Esquivel, 22. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohab, bench warrant related charges

Oscar Vasquez-Ayala, 22. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohab, bench warrant related charges

Baudelio Leon Perez, 28. Suspicion of battery; spouse/ex spouse/date/etc related charges

Karina Padilla Partida, 37. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges

Jimmie Dale Palmer, 29. Suspicion of murder, assault with deadly weapon related charges

Richard Paul/Phillip Aguayo-Lopez, 30. Suspicion of battery; spouse/ex spouse/date/etc related charges

Yonatan Francisco Sisay Coche, 20. Suspicion of lewd and lascivious act upon child related charges

