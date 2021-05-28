The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Fernando Ybarra, 28. Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Exhibit Firearm, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Felony,   related charges

Damarea Aaron Alexander, 21. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Anderson Douglas Jackson, 20. Suspicion of Assault w/Intent to Rape/etc, False Imprisonment, Sexual Battery, by Force, Viol crt ord Dom Violence related charges

Michael Anthony Cortez, 24. Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent, Bench Warrant Felony related charges

Jose Angel Mandujano, 22. Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI related charges

Albert Lee Thomas, 44. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Vandalism, Bench Warrant Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition related charges

Eleuterio Porfirio Marcos, 34. Suspicion of Arrange/Go to Meeting w/Minor related charges

Stephanie Denise Flores, 30. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony related charges

Freddy Chavez, 34. Stalking: With Prior Conviction, Vandalism, Damage under $400, Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass related charges

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments