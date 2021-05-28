The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Fernando Ybarra, 28. Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Exhibit Firearm, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Felony, related charges
Damarea Aaron Alexander, 21. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges
Anderson Douglas Jackson, 20. Suspicion of Assault w/Intent to Rape/etc, False Imprisonment, Sexual Battery, by Force, Viol crt ord Dom Violence related charges
Michael Anthony Cortez, 24. Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent, Bench Warrant Felony related charges
Jose Angel Mandujano, 22. Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI related charges
Albert Lee Thomas, 44. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Vandalism, Bench Warrant Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition related charges
Eleuterio Porfirio Marcos, 34. Suspicion of Arrange/Go to Meeting w/Minor related charges
Stephanie Denise Flores, 30. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony related charges
Freddy Chavez, 34. Stalking: With Prior Conviction, Vandalism, Damage under $400, Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass related charges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.