The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Melissa Meriah Victoria Graham, 24. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI related charges

Rosalinda Maria Gonzales, 38. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, related charges

Willshawn Lee Beasley, 25. Suspicion of Elder Abuse w/Likely GBI/Death, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Vandalism, Damage $400+ related charges

Julia Carrasco, 23. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Luis Carreno Ramirez, 49. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Jeffrey Wheeler, 44. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab w/Physical Force, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Out of County Bench Warrant related charges

Anthony Andrew Rodriguez, 36. Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Post Release Community Supervision Vio. Related charges

Christian Joseph Placencia, 30. Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI related charges

Brandon Jeremy Grissom, 27. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Firearm, Tamper/Alter ID Marks, Criminal storage of firearm, Interfering with Police Ofcr related charges

