The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Miguel Aguiniga Cervantes, 32. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment related charges

Nicholas Alfred Alanis, 24. Suspicion of Sex Crimes w/Child -14 yrs Force/Fear, Rape - Force/Fear/Duress/etc related charges

Joel Lopez Zavala, 29. Suspicion of Bat: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh, Contempt; Viol of Court Order related charges

Julian Torres, 31. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges

Jeremy Patrick Jones, 19. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Unlawful Distribution of Video or Photog, Switchblade Knife in Vehicle, Bench Warrant Felony related charges

Steven Don Twoelk, 53. Suspicion of Rape w/Object; Force/Fear, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult related charges

Joshua McGraw Cotton, 21. Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Hit & Run - Injury/Death, Unlicensed Driver, Poss of Controlled Substance, Fleeing Peace Officer related charges

Ricardo Casillas Torres, 37. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Damage/Use Power Connecting Lines related charges

Joseph Daniel Williams, 34. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI related charges

Andrew Nathaniel Jones, 33. Suspicion of Battery, Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree related charges

Luis Hernan Rosales Rodriguez, 26. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substance, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Unlicensed Driver related charges

Desiree Marinah Chavez, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony related charges

Steven Matthew Cruz, 25. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges

Patricia Botello Navarro, 44. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges

Carlos Alfredo Pena Iglesias, 40. Suspicion of Inflict GBI in Commission of Felony, Spousal Abuse, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders related charges

Thomas Walter Lackey, 43. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges

Guadalupe Rosales, 39. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony related charges

