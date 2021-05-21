The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Miguel Aguiniga Cervantes, 32. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment related charges
Nicholas Alfred Alanis, 24. Suspicion of Sex Crimes w/Child -14 yrs Force/Fear, Rape - Force/Fear/Duress/etc related charges
Joel Lopez Zavala, 29. Suspicion of Bat: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh, Contempt; Viol of Court Order related charges
Julian Torres, 31. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges
Jeremy Patrick Jones, 19. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Unlawful Distribution of Video or Photog, Switchblade Knife in Vehicle, Bench Warrant Felony related charges
Steven Don Twoelk, 53. Suspicion of Rape w/Object; Force/Fear, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult related charges
Joshua McGraw Cotton, 21. Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Hit & Run - Injury/Death, Unlicensed Driver, Poss of Controlled Substance, Fleeing Peace Officer related charges
Ricardo Casillas Torres, 37. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Damage/Use Power Connecting Lines related charges
Joseph Daniel Williams, 34. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI related charges
Andrew Nathaniel Jones, 33. Suspicion of Battery, Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree related charges
Luis Hernan Rosales Rodriguez, 26. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substance, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Unlicensed Driver related charges
Desiree Marinah Chavez, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony related charges
Steven Matthew Cruz, 25. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges
Patricia Botello Navarro, 44. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges
Carlos Alfredo Pena Iglesias, 40. Suspicion of Inflict GBI in Commission of Felony, Spousal Abuse, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders related charges
Thomas Walter Lackey, 43. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc related charges
Guadalupe Rosales, 39. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony related charges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.