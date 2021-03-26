You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kings County Bookings
0 comments

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated
  • 0

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Vanessa Raeniece Cervantez, 22. Suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon related charges

Chance James Strong, 21. Suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, damage/destroy wireless device, spousal abuse related charges

Holly Caprice Lobretto, 27. Suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, burglary, spousal abuse, vandalism, false imprisonment, robbery related charges

Laura Louise Williams, 49. Suspicion of child endangerment; possible great bodily injury/death, use/etc minor agent to violate controlled substance act related charges

Adam Domnik Natividad, 24. Suspicion of spousal abuse, threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize, child endangerment; possible great bodily injury/death related charges

Stephen Freddie Sotelo, 30. Suspicion of battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc., unlicensed driver, out of county bench warrants related charges

James Ramirez, 45. Suspicion of battery: spouse/ex spouse/date etc. related charges

Marquise Dontae Belamy, 29. Suspicion of battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc., bench warrant, driving on suspended license, contempt of court related charges

Leonel Lopez, 25. Suspicion of child endangerment; possible great bodily injury/death,  burglary: felony first degree, bench warrant, DUI, driving on suspended license, hit and run PDO leave scene, interfering with police officer related charges

Francisco Vera Perez, 43. Suspicion of attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon, spousal abuse, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, false imprisonment, destroy/etc. documentary evidence, attempted rape of spouse/unconscious/unaware, oral copulation by means of force/violence/injury related charges

Isaiah Raydean Geick, 22. Suspicion of  battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. related charges

Edmond Pollard Jones, 33. Suspicion of spousal abuse, kidnapping, burglary, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, interfering with police officer related charges

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen
Obituaries

Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen

  • Updated

Stacy was born on October 2, 1979 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, California. She was a very vibrant youngster: active and bright. At 3 ½-yea…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News