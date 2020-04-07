Kings County Board of Supervisors adopts shelter in place order

HANFORD — At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Kings County Board of Supervisors adopted its shelter in place order.
The resolution, which was passed in a split decision, mirrors the state of California’s shelter in place order that was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March.
In the resolution, Kings County residents are asked to stay in their homes, except when necessary to go to essential jobs or to obtain necessities like food, prescriptions or to access health care.
When residents do have to go out, they are asked to maintain social distancing recommendations of six feet. This order does not prevent residents from going outside, especially to do things like exercise, as long as they practice social distancing while doing so.
In the order, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office or officers from other local agencies are encouraged to enforce clear violations of the order. This is not an aggressive enforcement, said County Counsel Lee Burdick, but rather it gives the Sheriff and the District Attorney full discretion to determine when a clear violation has occurred and when this order should be enforced or not.
Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson said he was supportive of the resolution because it gives clear guidance to law enforcement. He said his office will enforce the order if people are blatantly ignoring the order when it comes to things like parties or large gatherings.
For the most part, Robinson said his deputies will educate residents on the shelter in place order and give them warnings if need be. He said only if people absolutely do not listen could the enforcement go further.
“We really hope that we don’t have to put handcuffs on anyone over this,” Robinson said, adding he also doesn’t want to unnecessarily expose his staff to large groups of people.
When it came down to a vote on the motion to pass the shelter in place order, the resolution was passed by a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors Joe Neves and Richard Fagundes voting “no.”
Chairman Doug Verboon said getting people to follow the rules is a challenge, but its what’s best for the community during these tough times.
“We just need to get people understanding so we can get past this and get back to our normal lives,” Verboon said.
The shelter in place order will terminate when the governor’s order does, unless action is taken by the board to lift it beforehand or to continue it after.
COVID-19 update
In Kings County, health care providers are running their own tests and reporting the results. So far, 423 tests have been conducted and 397 negative tests have been reported to the Kings County Department of Public Health.
KCDPH Director Ed Hill said 15 individuals are being monitored by the department and there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. He said two of the confirmed cases are travel related and the other three are from person-to-person contact.
