Kings County Board of Supervisors adopts shelter in place order

HANFORD — At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Kings County Board of Supervisors adopted its shelter in place order.

The resolution, which was passed in a split decision, mirrors the state of California’s shelter in place order that was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March.

In the resolution, Kings County residents are asked to stay in their homes, except when necessary to go to essential jobs or to obtain necessities like food, prescriptions or to access health care.

When residents do have to go out, they are asked to maintain social distancing recommendations of six feet. This order does not prevent residents from going outside, especially to do things like exercise, as long as they practice social distancing while doing so.

In the order, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office or officers from other local agencies are encouraged to enforce clear violations of the order. This is not an aggressive enforcement, said County Counsel Lee Burdick, but rather it gives the Sheriff and the District Attorney full discretion to determine when a clear violation has occurred and when this order should be enforced or not.