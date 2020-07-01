Kings County bars mandated to close

HANFORD — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced recently that seven counties, including Kings County, are mandated to close all bars.
Kings County was included on this list due to exceeding two metrics on the state’s watch list.
Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said according to one metric, the county is expected to not exceed 48 new cases over a 14 day period.
“Unfortunately we are currently exceeding that on a regular basis at 246 cases over a 14 day period,” Hill said Tuesday morning during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The other metric, Hill said, is that the state doesn’t want the county to experience a greater than 10% increase in the average number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized over a three-day period. He said the county is currently at 11.9%.
According to Hill, 11 facilities are affected by the mandate and will receive letters from the county that they are to close until further notice.
Update on COVID-19 in Kings County
Since the outbreak began, Kings County has had 1,128 total cases. As of Tuesday, there were 580 recovered cases and nine deaths associated with the disease.
These numbers do not include outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities or state run prisons.
There were 53 patients hospitalized due to the disease as of Tuesday, and 31 of those patients are from Kings County. Hill said six patients out of the total number of patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, with two from Kings County.
Hill said there have been 128 COVID-19 cases associated with a skilled nursing facility located in Hanford, including 85 residents and 44 staff members. He said 38 cases have recovered, but there have been 17 deaths.
There has also been an outbreak at state prisons located in the county, including 965 cases at Avenal State Prison and 163 cases at Corcoran State Prison.
Hill said 874 of these cases have recovered and there have been three deaths at Avenal State Prison. He said 4 inmates are hospitalized outside the county.
The California Department of Corrections announced that in an effort to limit the spread of the disease within prisons, they will implement an accelerated parole process for inmates who are within 180 days of their release.
Inmates began being released on Wednesday and around 3,500 inmates across the state are expected to be released early throughout the month of July.
After hearing some rumors about COVID-19 in the Kings County Jail, Sheriff Dave Robinson assured the board that there are no cases of the virus in the jail.
Robinson said jail staff scrutinizes every booking and if someone new has to come in, they are isolated for 14 days before they go into a housing unit to prevent any possible spread if the disease.
“We’re doing everything we can to protect the county and protect the Sheriff’s Office,” Robinson said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!