The Kings County Art Center held a reception Friday to open its latest photography exhibit entitled “This Corner of The Earth Smiles for Me.”

The exhibit runs from Jan. 13 through Feb. 11 and has been described as an “intimate photography inspired by nature,” showcasing work from various Central Valley artists including Patricia Emerson Mitchell, Jonathan W. Bock, Cathay McCrery-Cordle, Franka M. Gabler, and David Hoffman.

The art center describes the exhibit as “inspired by the words of the Greek poet Horace, the leading Roman lyric poet during the time of Augustus, before the birth of Christ, more than 2,000 years ago. The poem expresses a deep passion for a place in the world where the poet hopes to spend eternity.”

