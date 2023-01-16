The Kings County Art Center held a reception Friday to open its latest photography exhibit entitled “This Corner of The Earth Smiles for Me.”
The exhibit runs from Jan. 13 through Feb. 11 and has been described as an “intimate photography inspired by nature,” showcasing work from various Central Valley artists including Patricia Emerson Mitchell, Jonathan W. Bock, Cathay McCrery-Cordle, Franka M. Gabler, and David Hoffman.
The art center describes the exhibit as “inspired by the words of the Greek poet Horace, the leading Roman lyric poet during the time of Augustus, before the birth of Christ, more than 2,000 years ago. The poem expresses a deep passion for a place in the world where the poet hopes to spend eternity.”
The main gallery of the art center features numerous photographs depicting their own interpretations of the theme. Artists like Gabler, who is also a plant scientist, capture vivid botanicals encased in layers of ice. Others like Hoffman, use natural subjects with strong form and subtle color.
Just outside the main gallery is the second attraction. Located in the Banister Studio, the work of Sharon Elaine Banister is on full display. The Hanford art legend who died in June 2022, was described by members in attendance as a patriot for the arts.
Bill Banister, Sharon's husband and one of the founding members of the Kings County Art Center, reportedly pushed Sharon to pursue her master's degree in art from California State University, Fresno.
“Sharon Banister never viewed herself as an artist for the majority of her life,” said Diana Leoni, a friend and member of the Kings County Art Center.
Describing how art brought them together as friends, Leoni said “all those pictures that you see on the wall, we all did that together, every single painting that was shown I was with her doing my own version … we painted together a lot, we went out and we set up, we would paint, take a break and then paint again. So you’d end up spending time and you get to know each other.”
Sharon Banister was described by many at the opening as a very humble and kind person to everyone in the community, and labeled as a mentor to many in the art community in and around Hanford.
Donna Orozeo, who worked with Banister at the Center for Spiritual Living in Visalia, said “Sharon said numerous amounts of times, I’m not an artist. It took her years and years to be able to say I’m an artist, after that she wouldn’t stop saying it.”
Stephaine Magnia, executive director of the art center, said “the art that we have right now is stunning, everyone should come and enjoy it. I’ve loved being the executive director, and I'm so thankful and honored to bring this to the City of Hanford.”
The Kings County Art Center is open Wednesday to Friday, from noon to 5 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 3 p.m. The Center is located at 605 N. Douty St. For more information about the art center and future events visit kingsartcenter.org.