The Kings County Public Health Department announced Tuesday the first three confirmed cases of the delta COVID variant in the county.
The announcement said the delta variant now accounts for more than 35% of cases in the state. Public Health Director Ed Hill said the new variant is highly transmissible and moves quickly through areas with low vaccination rates, like Kings County.
According to Yale Medical School, in an environment without masks or vaccines someone with the original variant would, on average, infect 2.5 other people, but someone with the delta variant would infect 3.5 or four other people.
While the county is monitoring hospital statistics and keeping a back stock of personal protective equipment and contact tracing staff, Hill said the department is encouraging all people, whether they are vaccinated or not, to continue wearing a mask and avoiding large crowds until more is known about the variant.
“The main objective of a virus is to survive,” Hill said. “They do that by morphing and changing. We need to be cautious of the development of variants that are resistant to vaccines or treatment, and the only way to get ahead of it is for people to get vaccinated.”
Based on the department's experience, Hill said people in Kings County who aren’t getting vaccinated often have a mistrust of the vaccines’ safety, are waiting to see if those who are vaccinated are adversely affected or are undocumented and distrustful of getting a vaccine administered by a government agency.
He said it’s important for Kings County residents to know the vaccines being distributed in the US are generally more effective than those being distributed in other countries and that there is no shortage of shots available in the county or state.
“We’ve been telling our staff while the rest of the county and world feels like the pandemic is over, it’s not over for public health,” Hill said. “Delta won't be the last variant.”
