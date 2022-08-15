Kings County Animal Services wants to expand the existing shelter at 10909 Bonneyview Lane in Hanford by adding another building, but the process has not been finalized due to permitting requirements.
The location is shared by the animal services unit of the Kings County Sheriff's Office as well as an office for the Kings County of Office Education.
The designs and location for a new building are pending the permit work.
"The space needed for the building would include a outdoor area, as well as need to be in a place that would not affect neighborhoods due to animal noises such as dog barking," a member of the staff said Monday.
Animal Services houses animals from the unincorporated parts of Kings County, Hanford, and Lemoore. Field Services is responsible for responding to animal calls in the unincorporated areas of the county including bite cases, restraint issues, animals running at large, welfare checks (neglect, cruelty cases, animal abuse), ccording to the county website.
It is unclear whether the new building is intended to replace the existing location, or whether there will be two shelters operating in the county.
Services currently available at the shelter include adoptions as well as a spay and neuter program through the H.O.P.E Animal Foundation in partnership with Kings County Animal Services.
The spay and neuter program partnership has been in place for over a decade, according to a Facebook post made on the Social Media for Kings County Animal Services.