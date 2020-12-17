Kings Cares program may be extended

HANFORD — Kings Cares, a program that supports essential workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, is being considered for extension by the Kings County Board of Supervisors.
The program, which is spearheaded by Kings Community Action Organization in collaboration with the Kings County Department of Public Health, offers comprehensive support to COVID-positive essential workers and their families to help them isolate or quarantine safely at home or in a hotel.
At its meeting Tuesday, the board approved funding to possibly continue the program, which began in mid-September, and will consider the approval of an amended contract with KCAO during its meeting on Dec. 22.
If approved, the program would be extended until June.
Joey Cox, intervention prevention support services director at KCAO, said the thought of not being able to go to work can cause panic and anxiety for many people.
“I think we’ve really helped people just feel like they can isolate without worry,” Cox said about the program.
Cox said the program will step in and arrange to send family a prepaid Visa card if they’ve had a loss of wages. The family will also get help with the purchase of groceries, along with delivery to families’ doorsteps. The program will also help with picking up pharmacy prescriptions, helping with transportation and even laundry services.
He said the program also provides sanitation kits that include things people need to keep their home clean and themselves as sanitized as possible while they recover, including masks, gloves, bleach, hand sanitizer and soap.
Since its implementation, Cox said the program has seen increasing numbers. He said the program received less than 20 referrals in September, twice that amount in October and a little over 100 referrals in November.
Cox said there’s been a spike in December with around 150 referrals. In total there have been around 350 referrals for the program, he said.
Many of the essential workers the program has helped have been in the food industry, manufacturing industry, healthcare sector and agricultural industry like farm and packing house workers, Cox said.
Cox said the program has seen quite a few households where multiple families or multiple generations are living together, making isolation difficult. In these cases, he said workers are put up in hotels because they would not be able to safely isolate at home.
In some instances, Cox said entire households had become infected so the program provided case managers that periodically checked in with the families to see how things were going and to make sure their needs were being met.
Aside from essential workers, any resident of Avenal or Corcoran, as well as certain designated census tracts within Hanford, are eligible for Kings Cares regardless of employment status.
Cox said every person who has been helped by the program evaluates it when they are finished and he’s received positive responses and comments.
“I would say it’s been successful so far,” he said.
Jeff Garner, KCAO executive director, said the organization was fortunate to be a part of this project and commended the board and KCDPH for getting this program in place when it was needed most.
“It was a very wise decision on behalf of the county to launch this project and to really set up this environment where people can quarantine without the worry,” Garner said.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
