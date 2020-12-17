Kings Cares program may be extended

HANFORD — Kings Cares, a program that supports essential workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, is being considered for extension by the Kings County Board of Supervisors.

The program, which is spearheaded by Kings Community Action Organization in collaboration with the Kings County Department of Public Health, offers comprehensive support to COVID-positive essential workers and their families to help them isolate or quarantine safely at home or in a hotel.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board approved funding to possibly continue the program, which began in mid-September, and will consider the approval of an amended contract with KCAO during its meeting on Dec. 22.

If approved, the program would be extended until June.

Joey Cox, intervention prevention support services director at KCAO, said the thought of not being able to go to work can cause panic and anxiety for many people.

“I think we’ve really helped people just feel like they can isolate without worry,” Cox said about the program.

Cox said the program will step in and arrange to send family a prepaid Visa card if they’ve had a loss of wages. The family will also get help with the purchase of groceries, along with delivery to families’ doorsteps. The program will also help with picking up pharmacy prescriptions, helping with transportation and even laundry services.

He said the program also provides sanitation kits that include things people need to keep their home clean and themselves as sanitized as possible while they recover, including masks, gloves, bleach, hand sanitizer and soap.