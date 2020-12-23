Kings Cares program extended until June

HANFORD — A program that supports essential workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been extended until June.

At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Kings County Board of Supervisors approved the extension of the Kings Cares program.

The program, spearheaded by Kings Community Action Organization in collaboration with the Kings County Department of Public Health, offers comprehensive support to COVID-positive essential workers and their families to help them isolate or quarantine safely at home or in a hotel.

The board previously approved at its Dec. 15 meeting the funding to sustain the program through the end of the fiscal year in June — which comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — and on Tuesday approved an amended contract with KCAO to operate the program .

The program began in mid-September and Ed Hill, KCDPH director, said it had served over 200 households already. He said 93% of participants were able to successfully complete the necessary isolation and quarantine as a result of the program.

In addition to helping facilitate isolation and quarantine, the program also helps families if they’ve had a loss of wages, helps with the purchase and delivery of groceries, picking up pharmacy prescriptions, laundry services and also provides sanitation kits.

Since its implementation Kings Cares has received nearly 400 referrals.

Jeff Garner, executive director of KCAO, said a wave of COVID-19 cases was expected to come after the Thanksgiving holiday, but the wave was bigger than everyone probably thought it would be. He said just in the month of December, the program has received 210 referrals and about 90 households are currently in the program.