Kings Cares program extended until June

HANFORD — A program that supports essential workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been extended until June.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Kings County Board of Supervisors approved the extension of the Kings Cares program.
The program, spearheaded by Kings Community Action Organization in collaboration with the Kings County Department of Public Health, offers comprehensive support to COVID-positive essential workers and their families to help them isolate or quarantine safely at home or in a hotel.
The board previously approved at its Dec. 15 meeting the funding to sustain the program through the end of the fiscal year in June — which comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — and on Tuesday approved an amended contract with KCAO to operate the program .
The program began in mid-September and Ed Hill, KCDPH director, said it had served over 200 households already. He said 93% of participants were able to successfully complete the necessary isolation and quarantine as a result of the program.
In addition to helping facilitate isolation and quarantine, the program also helps families if they’ve had a loss of wages, helps with the purchase and delivery of groceries, picking up pharmacy prescriptions, laundry services and also provides sanitation kits.
Since its implementation Kings Cares has received nearly 400 referrals.
Jeff Garner, executive director of KCAO, said a wave of COVID-19 cases was expected to come after the Thanksgiving holiday, but the wave was bigger than everyone probably thought it would be. He said just in the month of December, the program has received 210 referrals and about 90 households are currently in the program.
“The county has seen a 105% increase in [COVID-19] cases over the last several weeks and this trend is not expected to slow down, especially with the holiday season upon us and the continuation of this service is needed as a result,” Hill said.
Due to the spike in cases and taking into account feedback from the community, Garner said a few program adjustments will be made. He said KCAO is in the process of hiring additional staff to provide quicker response time and to help more clients; the organization has created a dedicated phone line for the program and a secondary phone number connected to KCDPH; and they have adjusted the referral process to get the program to be more efficient and streamlined.
Although there were some concerns brought up about the project, most of the supervisors were in favor of extending the project and voted 4-1, with Supervisor Richard Valle as the only “no” vote, to approve the amended contract with KCAO
Chairman Doug Verboon said the program had grown dramatically recently and commended KCAO’s efforts.
“I don’t expect it’s going to get any easier over the next few months,” Verboon said.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
