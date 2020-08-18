Kings Art Center unveils plan for 'The Great Pandemic Folk Art Experience'

HANFORD — When most people think of 2020, they probably don’t think of flamingos.

But as different non-profit groups scramble to keep the lights on during the COVID-19 pandemic, flamingos might just be what saves the Kings Art Center.

“Flamingos are fun and flamboyant — they are just joyful,” Judi Tunison, a volunteer member of the Kings Art Center Guild, said. “That’s what art is, too. We need that right now.”

The Guild, the fundraising arm of the Kings Art Center, wants to ‘flock’ people with flamingos as part of its contactless fundraising efforts over the next few months.

Referred to jokingly as the Great Pandemic Folk Art Experience, the Guild recruited artists, novices, and kids to take a typical pink plastic flamingo and turn it into an art piece, with inspiration ranging from artists like Frieda Kahlo to Jackson Pollack to "Looney Toons" and Disney movies. The result is a colorful and unique flock of flamingo art to decorate a friend or loved one’s yard for a day.

The money raised not only helps keep the Kings Art Center operating, but also supports the many children’s art programs it runs throughout the year.

To order a flock, use the website: http://kingsartcenter.org or call the Kings Art Center at (559) 584-1065.

