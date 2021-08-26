Kings County announced that current Public Health Director Ed Hill will become the fourth county administrative officer as of Sept. 6.
According to the County’s press release, Hill has spent most of his career in the health sectors, including 11 years with Kern County as Director of Emergency Medical Services.
In his 30 years in the industry, he also served as a ground and flight paramedic, emergency preparedness planner, hospital administrator and county official.
At Kings, Hill has overseen 122 full time employees, a $25 million budget and around 40 programs in multiple divisions. He also served on multiple commissions and boards, and worked to secure policies and funding for the Kings, according to the release.
He has headed the County’s public health response to COVID-19, as well as outreach and communications efforts, policy and program analysis.
Hill holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration for California State University Bakersfield.
He will take over for interim CAO Larry Spikes, who has served in the position since June.
