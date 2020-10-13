Kindness Matters will teach kindness through fun activities

HANFORD — P.A.T.Y.’Studio and Sensory Rock are teaming up for a fun family event this month called Kindness Matters.
“It’s going to be a really fun, engaging [event] and just sharing lots of kindness,” Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, said. “Participants ages 3-14 will be able to enjoy an obstacle course that Sensory Rock will design and paint on their parking lot floor.”
The obstacle course will consist of 10 different stations and at each station an instructor from P.A.T.Y.’Studio will teach basic dance steps. At the end of the course, the children are going to learn the song “Revolutionary” by Josh Wilson, a song centered around bringing kindness back into the world again.
With the current climate of the country, “Revolutionary” inspired Sensory Rock owner Sheri Tos to come up with the theme of kindness for the month of October.
“I just said, ‘Let’s do that. Let’s do Kindness Matters,’” Tos said. “[It’s] just shedding more sunlight and positivity for our community. I love our community.”
Tos also believes the event will be good for children and a reminder about being kind to one another.
“Just getting kids together and moving,” Tos said. “I also think they’re hearing a lot of negativity in their little ears, so I really think by talking to them through play about kindness will really be good for their hearts.”
After the obstacle course is completed, children will be treated to 30 minutes of free play in Sensory Rock. A performance by dancers from P.A.T.Y.’Studio will follow and then children will get to find kindness rocks, which will be hidden throughout Sensory Rock.
Once they’re found, local rock painting group Be Kind Eph4:32 will help participants paint kindness rocks and each child will get to take one home.
“I just hope that they have fun,” Diaz said. “That they enjoy themselves and that they get to use a fun event to understand that kindness matters and that we should spread kindness and love and joy to the world.”
Kindness Matters will take place on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sensory Rock, located at 240 N. Irwin Street. Tickets are $12 for the 90-minute session and can be purchased at P.A.T.Y.’Studio or Sensory Rock. They can also be purchased on the day of the event at Sensory Rock.
Each session will consist of a maximum of 10 children. Face coverings will be required inside the gym, but not outside during the obstacle course. Prior to the event, temperatures will be taken.
The mutual respect between the two business owners is what led to the formation of the event.
“They were very supportive with our recital that we had outdoors in July and it just seemed right to open up our season with a Give Back Project with them,” Diaz said. “Not to mention, I really admire Sheri. I really admire her as a Godly woman running a business on a Christian mentality and I feel like that was a great inspiration for me to start out our season.”
Both P.A.T.Y.’Studio and Sensory Rock will also be offering discounts for their ongoing activities at the event. Concessions will also be available.
The funds raised will go to Sensory Rock, P.A.T.Y.’Studio and P.A.T.Y.’Studio’s competitive dancer spirit teams. Diaz said the funds would be really helpful for both organizations.
“This fundraiser would just really be a blessing to both organizations and we just appreciate and thank people in advance for their support,” Diaz said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
