Kindness Matters will teach kindness through fun activities

HANFORD — P.A.T.Y.’Studio and Sensory Rock are teaming up for a fun family event this month called Kindness Matters.

“It’s going to be a really fun, engaging [event] and just sharing lots of kindness,” Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, said. “Participants ages 3-14 will be able to enjoy an obstacle course that Sensory Rock will design and paint on their parking lot floor.”

The obstacle course will consist of 10 different stations and at each station an instructor from P.A.T.Y.’Studio will teach basic dance steps. At the end of the course, the children are going to learn the song “Revolutionary” by Josh Wilson, a song centered around bringing kindness back into the world again.

With the current climate of the country, “Revolutionary” inspired Sensory Rock owner Sheri Tos to come up with the theme of kindness for the month of October.

“I just said, ‘Let’s do that. Let’s do Kindness Matters,’” Tos said. “[It’s] just shedding more sunlight and positivity for our community. I love our community.”

Tos also believes the event will be good for children and a reminder about being kind to one another.

“Just getting kids together and moving,” Tos said. “I also think they’re hearing a lot of negativity in their little ears, so I really think by talking to them through play about kindness will really be good for their hearts.”

After the obstacle course is completed, children will be treated to 30 minutes of free play in Sensory Rock. A performance by dancers from P.A.T.Y.’Studio will follow and then children will get to find kindness rocks, which will be hidden throughout Sensory Rock.