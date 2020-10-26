Kindness Matters succeeds at spreading kindness, love and joy

HANFORD — Dozens of children danced, played and painted their way to happiness at Sensory Rock on Saturday.

Kindness Matters, an event designed to spread just that, was put together by Sensory Rock owner Sheri Tos and P.A.T.Y.’Studio owner Patricia Diaz.

“This whole event has been created with love, has been created with kindness, and I’m seeing that happen with all the participants and families that are here today,” Diaz said. “That alone is my favorite thing today just to see joy.”

After having their temperature taken, children were invited to take part in a multi-station dancing obstacle course. The choreography was done by a P.A.T.Y.’Studio instructor and set to the song “Revolutionary” by Josh Wilson — a song focused on kindness.

“The most important thing is really just bringing everyone together,” Diaz said. “They get to experience that sense of passion, sense of unity and community in this wonderful day of activities.”

Children then got to play inside the Sensory Rock gym, which was a wonder for many of them with a zipline, rock climbing and more fun activities. P.A.T.Y.'Studio dancers also performed in the gym for families every 30 minutes.

In addition to spreading kindness, Tos was determined to have an event that wasn’t canceled due to COVID-19. Safety precautions such as social distancing and face masks worn by participants allowed it to take place.

“It gives them a sense to know that there’s hope and that things will open up again and that their lives aren’t going to be closed forever,” Tos said.