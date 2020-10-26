Kindness Matters succeeds at spreading kindness, love and joy

HANFORD — Dozens of children danced, played and painted their way to happiness at Sensory Rock on Saturday.
Kindness Matters, an event designed to spread just that, was put together by Sensory Rock owner Sheri Tos and P.A.T.Y.’Studio owner Patricia Diaz.
“This whole event has been created with love, has been created with kindness, and I’m seeing that happen with all the participants and families that are here today,” Diaz said. “That alone is my favorite thing today just to see joy.”
After having their temperature taken, children were invited to take part in a multi-station dancing obstacle course. The choreography was done by a P.A.T.Y.’Studio instructor and set to the song “Revolutionary” by Josh Wilson — a song focused on kindness.
“The most important thing is really just bringing everyone together,” Diaz said. “They get to experience that sense of passion, sense of unity and community in this wonderful day of activities.”
Children then got to play inside the Sensory Rock gym, which was a wonder for many of them with a zipline, rock climbing and more fun activities. P.A.T.Y.'Studio dancers also performed in the gym for families every 30 minutes.
In addition to spreading kindness, Tos was determined to have an event that wasn’t canceled due to COVID-19. Safety precautions such as social distancing and face masks worn by participants allowed it to take place.
“It gives them a sense to know that there’s hope and that things will open up again and that their lives aren’t going to be closed forever,” Tos said.
Enid Ash, founder of Be Kind Eph4:32, a rock painting group, came out with a couple of her members and helped children paint kindness rocks, which they were then allowed to take home.
“The kids are having a really good time making their characters and using the different colors to make it pretty,” Ash said. “We also have stamping … and then the kids can color those in, but for the most part I think the kids are really loving to just put down what they want on the rocks.”
As a mom of two children who were attending, Ash also believed the event was a welcome change from the many COVID-19 related cancelations.
“The kids, they need interaction, they need this time with each other,” Ash said. “Many of them are wearing masks and a lot of them are taking precautions, so we’re respecting those who need their space.”
Kindness Matters also offered concessions and ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This event has been more than I could have imagined,” Tos said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com.
