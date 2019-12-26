HANFORD — On Dec. 14, Inspire California, in conjunction with the Kings County Library and Children's Storybook Garden and Museum, hosted a free community literacy event at the Hanford Library that was attended by over a hundred local grade schoolers.
This holiday community event, entitled “Kid's Day”, provided kids with the opportunity to participate in a variety of holiday themed activities. Activities included participating in coloring stations, reading circles, making holiday themed cards and Christmas tree decorations.
In addition to the various free activities, each student who attended was able to pick two free children's books to take home with them as part of the Inspire California's holiday book drive, which collected hundreds of dollars-worth of children's books from drop boxes across the Central Valley.
Aaron Brieno, Hanford native and founder of Inspire California, organized this literacy event with the dual objective of providing meaningful opportunities for Inspire California high school student participants to volunteer in their community and working to promote early childhood literacy within the Central Valley.
Inspire California is a community-based organization that provides comprehensive college preparatory counseling, mentoring and free college campus tours.
"I organized this children's literacy book drive so that our high school student participants could see the importance of giving back to their community and was happy to see many of our former high school student participants come back as college students to volunteer,” Brieno said.
Two of these students included Vivian Navarro, a former Hanford West High School student and now a West Hills College freshmen, and Alondora Barocio, a former Sierra Pacifice High School student and now a Sacramento State freshmen.
"Kid's Day was a success, all the kids enjoyed their amazing creations and kept wanting to do more, Navarro said. “I am so glad I got to be a part of the magic, especially when they told me about their letters to Santa. It's the small things that mean the most.”
"The community turnout for last Saturday's Kid's Day children's book drive greatly exceeded my expectations. I was pleasantly surprised to see so many families from our community attend and I am really glad that so many children could leave with free books,” Brieno said. "I was very thankful again to be able to collaborate with our great partners the Kings County Library and Children's Storybook Garden. I am also very thankful for the generous children's book donations from the community.”
“We are always happy to partner with Inspire California,” said Tanya Russell, manager of the Kings County Library Hanford Branch. “Watching children eagerly waiting for the doors to open so they can come in really makes us glad to serve the community and partner together with Aaron Brieno's group Inspire California to bring literacy and fun to the community."
