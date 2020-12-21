'Kid's Day' literacy event goes contactless

HANFORD — Inspire California will host its third annual holiday “Kid’s Day” event on Wednesday through a COVID-19 contactless home delivery method.
Inspire California’s annual holiday “Kid’s Day” events have provided Central Valley grade schoolers with the opportunity to participate in a variety of holiday themed activities. Activities have included participating in coloring stations, reading circles, making holiday themed cards and Christmas tree decorations.
In addition to the various free activities, each student who attended was able to pick two free children's books to take home with them as part of the Inspire California's holiday book drive, which has previously collected hundreds of dollars’ worth of children's books from drop boxes across the Central Valley.
Aaron Brieno, a Hanford native and founder of Inspire California, has organized these literacy events with the dual objective of providing meaningful opportunities for Inspire California high school student participants to volunteer in their community and working to promote early childhood literacy within the Central Valley.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 health pandemic has forced us to transition from our annual holiday ‘Kid’s Day’ event hosted at the Hanford branch of the Kings County Library to a contactless home delivery approach” Brieno said. “All of our typical hands-on kids’ activities have been canceled but we want to maintain the event despite the difficulties COVID-19 has brought about.”
Given how hard the Central Valley has been impacted by the COVID-19 health pandemic, Brieno said he thought it would be socially responsible to limit social interaction as much as possible this year.
“I was just reading the Los Angeles Times and it highlighted that many Central Valley hospital’s intensive care bed capacities hit 0% last weekend and as a socially responsible member of this community we thought it was important that we limit social interactions as much as possible but still maintain our annual event,” Brieno continued.
“Having the opportunity to take part in past ‘Kid’s Day’ events before, I know it’s truly an event that kids look forward to attending in the community,” said Vivian Navarro, a West Hills College sophomore and Inspire California board director. “Being able to share such a happy moment with a family with a simple book means so much. This year the tradition continues, so take a second of your day to share a happy moment with family and friends.”
Fresno State sophomore Dulce Diaz-Avila, who is on track to become a Registered Nurse, said Kid’s Day is something she looks forward to every single year.
“It really fills me with joy to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they receive free books, I enjoy giving back to my community,” Diaz-Avila said. “It’s also a great opportunity to promote childhood literacy in the Central Valley.”
“Spreading the joy of books during the holiday season is always so heart-warming, especially since it is an opportunity to give back to our local youth. These are the Central Valley’s future leaders, so sharing the fun literature with them has always been an honor,” said Rodrigo Maldonado, a Hanford High graduate and current pre-medical student at Stanford University. “I’m very thankful that we get to continue ‘Kid’s Day’ this year to inspire the youth in our communities.”
“Hopefully in 2021, we can eventually resume in-person events and continue to partner with the Kings County Library system to host our annual summer ‘Kid’s Day’ event and winter holiday themed ‘Kid’s Day’,” Brieno said. “However, we are incredibly thankful for our community partners who continue to allow us to place donation drop boxes at their business locations.”
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!