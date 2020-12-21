'Kid's Day' literacy event goes contactless

HANFORD — Inspire California will host its third annual holiday “Kid’s Day” event on Wednesday through a COVID-19 contactless home delivery method.

Inspire California’s annual holiday “Kid’s Day” events have provided Central Valley grade schoolers with the opportunity to participate in a variety of holiday themed activities. Activities have included participating in coloring stations, reading circles, making holiday themed cards and Christmas tree decorations.

In addition to the various free activities, each student who attended was able to pick two free children's books to take home with them as part of the Inspire California's holiday book drive, which has previously collected hundreds of dollars’ worth of children's books from drop boxes across the Central Valley.

Aaron Brieno, a Hanford native and founder of Inspire California, has organized these literacy events with the dual objective of providing meaningful opportunities for Inspire California high school student participants to volunteer in their community and working to promote early childhood literacy within the Central Valley.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 health pandemic has forced us to transition from our annual holiday ‘Kid’s Day’ event hosted at the Hanford branch of the Kings County Library to a contactless home delivery approach” Brieno said. “All of our typical hands-on kids’ activities have been canceled but we want to maintain the event despite the difficulties COVID-19 has brought about.”

Given how hard the Central Valley has been impacted by the COVID-19 health pandemic, Brieno said he thought it would be socially responsible to limit social interaction as much as possible this year.