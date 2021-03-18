You are the owner of this article.
Kids can design graphics for new park resource officer truck
Hanford Police Department

HANFORD — In an effort to introduce Hanford’s new Park Resource Officer program to the community, Hanford Police and Parks and Community Services departments are holding a contest for kids to design the graphics for the officer’s new truck.

The contest will begin next week and kids will have until April 30 to submit their designs.

The Hanford City Council approved the Park Resource Officer pilot program at its meeting on Feb. 2 and just this past Tuesday approved the purchase of a new, fully-outfitted Dodge Ram Crew Cab SSV for the officer to use.

Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever said because the park resource officer will be a community-oriented and high visible position, it seemed only fitting that the community help design the graphics for the truck.

Both the police and parks departments tried to think of a fun way to get the community involved, and came up with the drawing contest for kids.

The truck will be clearly identified as an HPD vehicle and will also be specially marked for the Park Resource Officer. Sever said the departments would like to see an inviting, friendly design that conveys a sense of community, but also professionalism.

“We’re looking for something at can still be identified as a police vehicle,” Sever said with a chuckle.

The winning design will be rendered into graphics for the truck.

“We are looking forward to seeing all of the creative designs for the truck,” Parks and Community Service Director Brad Albert said. “I am sure they will exceed our expectations.”

While the truck won’t be complete until about 90 days after the contest is over, Officer Domingo Bursiaga has already been appointed to the position of park resource officer and is set to start next week.

Bursiaga has been an officer in Hanford for around two years and was previously an officer in Delano. Sever said he believes Bursiaga will be a great addition to the program and described him as a hard worker and a good, solid officer.

“He’s just a really good guy,” Sever said.

Due to limited resources, Sever said officers were more reactive when it came to safety at the parks — responding as soon as they could to calls for service. With this new position, he said the department will be more proactive in ensuring park safety.

As the park resource officer, Bursiaga will be fully aware of events and activities at the parks and will make sure everything is safe and will respond to all calls for service at the various city parks. He will have an office at Coe Park and will report to both the Hanford Police Department and Parks and Community Services Department.

“We are very happy to have Officer Bursiaga onboard as Hanford’s first Park Resource Officer,” Albert said. “We believe his presence in the parks will be beneficial and welcomed by the community.”

To participate:

Forms for the Park Resource Officer truck design contest will be available starting next week at the following locations:

  • Hanford Police Department, 425 N. Irwin St. 
  • Hanford Parks and Community Services Department, 321 N. Douty St.

A link to a downloadable form will also be added to the Hanford city website soon at www.ci.hanford.ca.us

Participants can mail or drop off their designs at the Hanford Police Department or the Parks and Community Services Department by April 30.

