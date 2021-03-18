Kids can design graphics for new park resource officer truck

HANFORD — In an effort to introduce Hanford’s new Park Resource Officer program to the community, Hanford Police and Parks and Community Services departments are holding a contest for kids to design the graphics for the officer’s new truck.

The contest will begin next week and kids will have until April 30 to submit their designs.

The Hanford City Council approved the Park Resource Officer pilot program at its meeting on Feb. 2 and just this past Tuesday approved the purchase of a new, fully-outfitted Dodge Ram Crew Cab SSV for the officer to use.

Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever said because the park resource officer will be a community-oriented and high visible position, it seemed only fitting that the community help design the graphics for the truck.

Both the police and parks departments tried to think of a fun way to get the community involved, and came up with the drawing contest for kids.

The truck will be clearly identified as an HPD vehicle and will also be specially marked for the Park Resource Officer. Sever said the departments would like to see an inviting, friendly design that conveys a sense of community, but also professionalism.

“We’re looking for something at can still be identified as a police vehicle,” Sever said with a chuckle.

The winning design will be rendered into graphics for the truck.

“We are looking forward to seeing all of the creative designs for the truck,” Parks and Community Service Director Brad Albert said. “I am sure they will exceed our expectations.”