KCSO SWAT team called after suspect refuses to exit home

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT and Crisis Resolutions teams were called Thursday after a suspect refused to leave his residence, officials said.
Eventually the suspect, 40-year-old Lawrence Andrews, surrendered and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery causing great bodily injury, among other charges, stemming from an incident on April 10.
Around 8 p.m. on April 10, KCSO deputies responded to the 8800 block of Carolyn Street in Hanford for an assault investigation.
Upon arrival, deputies said they found a 39-year-old male lying in the middle of the road with injuries to his face. The man told deputies he was confronted by two male subjects and was punched an unknown amount of times.
The victim was then transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia to be treated for his injuries. Sheriff’s officials said his jaw was broken in multiple places, which required for his jaw to be wired shut.
Due to the extent of the injuries, the investigation was turned over to the KCSO Detectives Unit.
During the investigation, detectives said they were able to identify the suspect as Andrews and found he also had an active warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor warrant for public intoxication.
Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, detectives attempted to contact Andrews at a residence in the 8500 block of Curtis Street in Hanford. They said Andrews ran out of the residence into the backyard, but upon noticing detectives behind the residence, he immediately ran back into the residence and refused to exit.
Detectives then requested the assistance of the Patrol Division, KCSO SWAT Team and the Crisis Resolution Team (CRT). During this time, Sheriff’s officials said a search warrant was written for the residence and signed by a Kings County judge.
KCSO SWAT and CRT arrived on scene. Officials said the SWAT Team surrounded the residence and gave multiple public announcements for Andrews to exit the residence, which he failed to do.
After several attempts, CRT made phone contact with Andrews and officials said CRT members were able to talk Andrews into surrendering. Eventually, they said Andrews walked out of the front door and surrendered to the SWAT Team.
Subsequently, authorities said Andrews was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery causing great bodily injury, resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer and the two confirmed warrants.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!