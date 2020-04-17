KCSO SWAT team called after suspect refuses to exit home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT and Crisis Resolutions teams were called Thursday after a suspect refused to leave his residence, officials said.

Eventually the suspect, 40-year-old Lawrence Andrews, surrendered and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery causing great bodily injury, among other charges, stemming from an incident on April 10.

Around 8 p.m. on April 10, KCSO deputies responded to the 8800 block of Carolyn Street in Hanford for an assault investigation.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a 39-year-old male lying in the middle of the road with injuries to his face. The man told deputies he was confronted by two male subjects and was punched an unknown amount of times.

The victim was then transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia to be treated for his injuries. Sheriff’s officials said his jaw was broken in multiple places, which required for his jaw to be wired shut.

Due to the extent of the injuries, the investigation was turned over to the KCSO Detectives Unit.