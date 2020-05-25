KCSO seizes 4 tons of illegal marijuana plants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGS COUNTY — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office recently eradicated several local marijuana grows, resulting in the arrests for 20 individuals and the seizure of 5,500 marijuana plants, officials said.

During the past few weeks, detectives with the KCSO Rural Crime Unit, assisted by the office’s SWAT Team and Aviation Unit, executed search warrants on seven illegal marijuana grows throughout the county.

As a result, officials said 20 suspects were arrested for multiple charges, including several felony arrests of possession of stolen property, possession of short barreled shotgun and assaulting a peace officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of cultivation of marijuana, sales of marijuana, resisting arrest and Kings County ordinance violations.

According to a press release from the office, three firearms were seized, including one illegal assault rifle, one short barreled shotgun and one stolen shotgun, along with six high capacity magazines.

The total number of marijuana plants seized during these operations was approximately 5,500 and weighed over 4 tons, officials said. They said the approximate street value of the marijuana was around $6 million.

The KCSO Rural Crime Unit asks all Kings County residents to contact them if they have information regarding illegal marijuana grows. Residents can call (559) 852-2795 and ask to speak to a Rural Crime detective.