KCSO, other agencies, capture man with multiple warrants

HANFORD — Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted Kings County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a Tulare man with multiple outstanding warrant who allegedly tried to evade deputies and shot his rifle at them early Tuesday morning.
A little after 12:30 a.m., a KCSO deputy attempted to stop a 2008 BMW traveling westbound on Kansas Avenue near 8th Avenue for a traffic violation.
Deputies said the BMW failed to yield to the red and blue flashing lights of the patrol car and continued westbound on Kansas Avenue at speeds up to 110 mph.
Assisting deputies set up spike strips at the intersection of Kansas and 17th Avenue, which punctured all four of the car’s tires and caused it to pull over onto a dirt road in the 17200 block of Kansas Avenue, officials said.
Authorities said the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Robert Allen Reeves of Tulare, ran from the BMW holding a rifle. As the deputies closed in on the BMW, they said Reeves fired one shot from his rifle.
With assistance from the California Highway Patrol, Lemoore Police Department, Corcoran Police Department and Hanford Police Department, law enforcement set up a perimeter and the Kings County SWAT team was activated.
A CHP airplane assisted a KCSO drone in canvassing the area from the air and located Reeves hiding in a field of high grass, Sheriff’s officials said. They said the airplane guided the SWAT truck to the suspect, who ultimately surrendered.
A black Smith and Wesson .223 caliber rifle was located near Reeves, as well as the spent shell casing, officials said. They said two females were also in the vehicle and later released.
Authorities said Reeves had three outstanding warrants and was on probation out of Tulare County.
Reeves was booked into the Kings County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, transport of an assault weapon, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a controlled substance while armed, resisting arrest, evading police, kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine and several outstanding Tulare County warrants. His bail was set at $325,000.
Sheriff’s officials said no deputies were injured during this incident.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!