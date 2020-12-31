KCSO: Man attempts to fight deputy

CORCORAN — A K-9 deputy helped apprehend a suspect who allegedly threw a rock at a passing vehicle and tried to fight a deputy, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 43 and Whitley Avenue near the roundabout in Corcoran.
Deputies said the reporting party stated he was driving in the area when a male subject ran out in front of his vehicle. He told deputies that he swerved to avoid hitting the man and as he passed by, the man threw a rock that shattered the rear window of his vehicle.
The reporting party provided a description of the man, later identified as 32- year-old Luis Silva, and officials said a K-9 deputy searched the area, locating Silva near the roundabout.
Sheriff’s officials said Silva was holding a rock and immediately took a fighting stance when he saw the deputy. The deputy ordered Silva to drop the rock, but said he refused and challenged the deputy to a fight.
Officials said additional commands were given ordering Silva to drop the rock and place his hands on his head. They said Silva refused and began to advance toward the deputy, prompting the deputy to deploy his K-9, “Dash.”
Silva was eventually taken into custody after a short struggle, deputies said.
Authorities said Silva was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of throwing an object at a moving vehicle, vandalism and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $75,000.
