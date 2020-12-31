You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KCSO: Man attempts to fight deputy
0 comments
top story

KCSO: Man attempts to fight deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Luis Silva

Luis Silva

 Kings County Sheriff's Office

CORCORAN — A K-9 deputy helped apprehend a suspect who allegedly threw a rock at a passing vehicle and tried to fight a deputy, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 43 and Whitley Avenue near the roundabout in Corcoran.

Deputies said the reporting party stated he was driving in the area when a male subject ran out in front of his vehicle. He told deputies that he swerved to avoid hitting the man and as he passed by, the man threw a rock that shattered the rear window of his vehicle.

The reporting party provided a description of the man, later identified as 32- year-old Luis Silva, and officials said a K-9 deputy searched the area, locating Silva near the roundabout.

Sheriff’s officials said Silva was holding a rock and immediately took a fighting stance when he saw the deputy. The deputy ordered Silva to drop the rock, but said he refused and challenged the deputy to a fight.

Officials said additional commands were given ordering Silva to drop the rock and place his hands on his head. They said Silva refused and began to advance toward the deputy, prompting the deputy to deploy his K-9, “Dash.”

Silva was eventually taken into custody after a short struggle, deputies said.

Authorities said Silva was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of throwing an object at a moving vehicle, vandalism and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $75,000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hanford man shot and killed
News

Hanford man shot and killed

  • Updated

HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night, department officials said.

Deputies: Robbery leads to shootout
News

Deputies: Robbery leads to shootout

  • Updated

STRATFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a man after they said he robbed a market and engaged in a shootout wi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News